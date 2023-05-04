A History of Prince Harry & Prince William's Feud: Where They Stand Before King Charles III's Coronation

It's been almost five years since Prince William walked chummily alongside Prince Harry at his younger brother's wedding, a scene reminiscent of William's own big day, when Harry served as his best man. Now it was the elder sibling returning the favor, both looking dashing in their military dress uniforms.
Except it was all a lie and neither brother was the other's best man.
So Harry revealed in Spare, his bridge-scorching memoir that came out in January, going so far behind palace doors it had people wondering whether he'd even be invited to dad King Charles III's May 6 coronation, let alone whether he'd attend.
As it turns out, Harry is going, and wife Meghan Markle is not (though a family photo with the couple made it into the official Coronation Program). But while it's a sign that Harry still feels connected enough to his family to honor this millennium-old tradition—which, incidentally, is one of the most important days of his father's life—no one is expecting this to be the occasion during which Charles' sons sort it all out.
And "it" is doing a lot of heavy lifting there.
"There won't be a lot of time for reconciliation talks," royal correspondent Sharon Carpenter told E! News in a recent interview. "It's going to be a jam-packed weekend, so it doesn't feel like the time or the place—because it could totally go left, as well, and then where would that leave them? At least if we see them cordial together, that is a grand move in the right direction."
Though there were plenty of normal-appearing times when it seemed as if the tabloids had to be piping in fake smoke and trying to start a fire with the slightest bit of kindling (Separate households, eh? Pfft, why shouldn't the Sussexes have their own office?), Harry has described his current stalemate with William as years in the making.
Harry wrote in Spare that his "beloved brother" had somewhere along the line also become his "arch nemesis." (Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace's stance on Harry's version of events has been a resounding refusal to comment. It's unclear whether the royal family really never complains, but they rarely ever explain.)
But when, exactly, did this chasm between the siblings first start to open?
In lieu of starting when "spare to the heir" Harry was born in 1984—his status as William's backup should anything happen to the future king an odd lot for any little boy—or when William's lofty place in the pecking order made Harry the reliable flak-absorber when they were growing up and they both misbehaved...
Scroll on to see where the pot boiled over:
As was the case with Philip's funeral, and then the queen's, royal watchers aren't expecting Charles' coronation weekend to be the time or place for a reconciliation, either.
"From what we hear, they haven't communicated at all since Spare came out," royal correspondent Carpenter said. "Tensions are still running high between the two brothers." Still, she laughed at the "ridiculous" reports that Harry's going to be seated 10 rows back or otherwise noticeably separate from his family at Westminster Abbey and predicted he'll have "good visibility" on his father's big day.
"Maybe there's not going to be any deep conversation going on," Carpenter explained, "but they're very aware that the eyes of the world are going to be on them, everyone is watching their every move—breaking down their eye movements, hand gestures, facial expressions, etc. I'm sure they'll be cordial to each other."
And she expects Harry will be seated "pretty close" to William, if not right next to him.