A History of Prince Harry & Prince William's Feud: Where They Stand Before King Charles III's Coronation

Watch : Why Meghan Markle Isn't Attending The Royal Coronation

It's been almost five years since Prince William walked chummily alongside Prince Harry at his younger brother's wedding, a scene reminiscent of William's own big day, when Harry served as his best man. Now it was the elder sibling returning the favor, both looking dashing in their military dress uniforms.

Except it was all a lie and neither brother was the other's best man.

So Harry revealed in Spare, his bridge-scorching memoir that came out in January, going so far behind palace doors it had people wondering whether he'd even be invited to dad King Charles III's May 6 coronation, let alone whether he'd attend.

As it turns out, Harry is going, and wife Meghan Markle is not (though a family photo with the couple made it into the official Coronation Program). But while it's a sign that Harry still feels connected enough to his family to honor this millennium-old tradition—which, incidentally, is one of the most important days of his father's life—no one is expecting this to be the occasion during which Charles' sons sort it all out.

And "it" is doing a lot of heavy lifting there.