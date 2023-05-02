Breaking This Met Gala Rule Means Celebs Won’t Get Invited Back

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and Met curator Andrew Bolton shared the absolute no-nos of attending the Met Gala that could lead to one not getting invited back.

Puff, puff and Anna Wintour will pass.

The annual Met Gala has become a coveted invite for celebrities, with the who's who of Hollywood strutting their stuff on the NYC museum's iconic steps. The pricey tickets and selective guest list make the event both expensive and exclusive, with last year's Met Gala raising $17 million for the Costume Institute. 

Wintour—Vogue's editor and the event's organizer—admitted there's no exact formula for how one can score an invite, but it's a bit more clear who won't be invited back.

During an appearance on CBS This Morning May 1, Wintour and Met curator Andrew Bolton revealed the key rules: no smoking and no touching the artwork.

"Those would be no-nos," Bolton said, recalling how stars have smoked in the restrooms despite the strict policy. (In 2017, Bella Hadid, Dakota Johnson and Marc Jacobs were among the stars caught lighting up in the bathroom, which reportedly led to the Met receiving a letter from the New York City Department of Health.)

So, how does Wintour decide who to invite each year? Rule breakers aside, she noted, "It depends on the year. It depends on the subject of the exhibition. Really, there's no clear answer to that."

Wintour added, "We're always interested in trying to reflect a cultural moment, and what we feel is happening at the world in any given time."

As for how she handles any celebs upset for being left out? "You know, there's always another year," the 73-year-old explained, "and every year we try and make it different, have different people come. So obviously there's always next year." 

Keep reading to see who was invited—and landed on the best dressed list—at the 2023 Met Gala.

