This Self-Tan Applicator Makes It Easy To Get Hard To Reach Spots and It’s on Sale for $6

The brand featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
You can buy the best self-tanner on the market, but if you apply it incorrectly, it doesn't matter. Ideally, I would love to have a live-in spray tan artist to help me maintain a bronzed glow 24/7. However, I live alone, and applying self-tanner can get a bit tricky— especially for those hard-to-reach places like my back.
Thankfully, I found the b.tan Back Self Tan Applicator. This product makes it so easy to apply self-tanner, even on my back and shoulder blades. It's washable, so I have used it for additional tasks as well. I use it to apply self-tanner removal products. It's also great to make sure I'm actually putting moisturizer and body scrub everywhere I need it. It's a total game-changer.
I'm not the only one who loves this. It has 6,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. If this sounds like a product you need in your life, shop right now because the b.tan Back Self Tan Applicator is currently on sale for $6.
b.tan Back Self Tan Applicator
This makes applying self-tanner so much easier. You can also use this to help you apply your favorite self-tanner removal product. I have used this to apply moisturizer and body scrubs too. This is just such a useful product. Plus, you can just throw this in the washing machine for an easy clean in between uses.
Just put your tanner on the applicator and pull it across your back for even coverage.
So many shoppers think this is a necessity. Check out these rave reviews.
b.tan Back Self Tan Applicator Reviews
A shopper said, "How did I not get one of these sooner? I am obsessed. Both the hand and back mitts feel like great quality, measuring up to the ones that come with my expensive brands and washes well. I can't believe I used to self tan without this back mitt thing. Worth the price for sure."
Another declared, "Game changer. I'm somewhat new to the self tanning game and this took me from okay to obsessed. I use a serum and this spread it so evenly it looked 100% natural."
Someone raved, "Miracle. This is a game changer. I had no idea what an impact an applicator mitt would do for my tan. Zero streaks, even application."
A reviewer shared, "I bought this for myself tanning and OMG it is so much better than having it on your hands it is soft it rubs it in good and streak free so no more dark hands and speckled hands it actually helps to keep from streaking because of how soft it is and it makes product go farther."
"I needed a new tanning mitt and this deal was so good i had to buy. the back tool is very helpful i won't ever go back to trying to reach my back or just having a splotchy back," someone reviewed.
While you're shopping, check out these products that are just what you need to remove self-tanners and spray tans.