This Self-Tan Applicator Makes It Easy To Get Hard To Reach Spots and It’s on Sale for $6

The brand featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

You can buy the best self-tanner on the market, but if you apply it incorrectly, it doesn't matter. Ideally, I would love to have a live-in spray tan artist to help me maintain a bronzed glow 24/7. However, I live alone, and applying self-tanner can get a bit tricky— especially for those hard-to-reach places like my back.

Thankfully, I found the b.tan Back Self Tan Applicator. This product makes it so easy to apply self-tanner, even on my back and shoulder blades. It's washable, so I have used it for additional tasks as well. I use it to apply self-tanner removal products. It's also great to make sure I'm actually putting moisturizer and body scrub everywhere I need it. It's a total game-changer.

I'm not the only one who loves this. It has 6,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. If this sounds like a product you need in your life, shop right now because the b.tan Back Self Tan Applicator is currently on sale for $6.