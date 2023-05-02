Why Pete Davidson's Saturday Night Live Episode Was Canceled

Watch : Pete Davidson Doesn't Get The Interest In His Love Life

Pete Davidson will just have to wait to make his Saturday Night Live return.

The comedy sketch show's May 6 episode—which was initially scheduled to be hosted by the Bupkis star alongside musical guest Lil Uzi Vert—has been canceled due to the Writers Guild of America strike, according to NBC. The network announced May 2 that it will air repeats of SNL moving forward until further notice.

Pete, who left the series last year after eight seasons, previously joked that he would take the cancellation personally if the writers' strike were indeed to happen.

"It sucks," he quipped to host Jimmy Fallon an April 28 appearance of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, "because it just feeds my weird story I have in my head, like, 'Of course that would happen to me.'"

At the time, Pete said he was unsure if his episode would tape, though "it would be really cool" to revisit his old stomping grounds.