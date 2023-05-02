Jon Bon Jovi Reacts to Criticism Over Son Jake's Engagement to Millie Bobby Brown

Watch : Millie Bobby Brown Announces ENGAGEMENT to Jake Bongiovi

Jon Bon Jovi isn't here to give love a bad name.

In fact, the rock star is celebrating his 20-year-old son Jake Bongiovi's recent engagement to Millie Bobby Brown, 19.

"I don't know if age matters," Jon told SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live May 2 when Andy Cohen asked if he was worried about Jake and Millie getting engaged at such a young age. "If you find the right partner and you grow together, I think that would be my advice really: growing together is wise. Growing together. I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with and we like 'em all."

The words hit close to home to the Bon Jovi frontman, who married his high school sweetheart Dorothea Hurley in 1989. In addition to Jake, the couple share daughter Stephanie, 29, and sons Jesse, 28, and Romeo, 19.