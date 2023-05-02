Jon Bon Jovi Reacts to Criticism Over Son Jake's Engagement to Millie Bobby Brown

Jon Bon Jovi recently addressed concerns that his son Jake Bongiovi, 20, and Millie Bobby Brown, 19, were too young to be engaged, noting, "I don't know if age matters."

Watch: Millie Bobby Brown Announces ENGAGEMENT to Jake Bongiovi

Jon Bon Jovi isn't here to give love a bad name.

In fact, the rock star is celebrating his 20-year-old son Jake Bongiovi's recent engagement to Millie Bobby Brown, 19.

"I don't know if age matters," Jon told SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live May 2 when Andy Cohen asked if he was worried about Jake and Millie getting engaged at such a young age. "If you find the right partner and you grow together, I think that would be my advice really: growing together is wise. Growing together. I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with and we like 'em all."

The words hit close to home to the Bon Jovi frontman, who married his high school sweetheart Dorothea Hurley in 1989. In addition to Jake, the couple share daughter Stephanie, 29, and sons Jesse, 28, and Romeo, 19.

photos
The Love Lives of Stranger Things Stars

Soon, they'll officially welcome Millie into the family, and Jon—who said he's "of course" seen her hit series Stranger Things—couldn't be more delighted.

"Millie is wonderful," he said of the actress. "Her whole family is great, really great. Jake is very, very happy."

Millie and Jake announced their engagement on April 11, with the Netflix star posting a black-and-white photo of Jake hugging her as she showed off a diamond ring on that finger. To top it off, she captioned her post with lyrics from Taylor Swift's song, "Lover," adding, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for WarnerMedia, Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix

The pair first sparked romance rumors back in the summer of 2021, later making their red carpet debut together at the BAFTAs in March 2022.

As they welcomed 2023 by each other's side, Millie took a moment to shoutout Jake on Instagram, writing, "here's to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us, let's do it again but better!"

Keep scrolling to relive Millie and Jake's love story.

Instagram
April 2023: Engaged

Millie announced the couple's engagement on Instagram, quoting Taylor Swift's song "Lover."

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

Jake marked Millie's 19th birthday on Feb. 19, 2023 with a sweet tribute, writing, "Another year around the sun together happy 19th to the girl of my dreams."

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

The sweet post included photos of the couple.

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

The pair's silly side is depicted in one image of Jake and Millie clowning around in the pool

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

Jake and Millie snuggle up in a romantic selfie.

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

Millie shared photos of the couple in celebration of the New Year, writing, "endlessly in love with the year I've had."

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

One snapshot showed a photo booth strip of the loved-up couple.

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

As Millie put it, "grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life."

Cindy Ord/Getty Images
May 2022: Stranger Things Premiere

Millie and Jake were twinning at the premiere of Stranger Things season four in New York City.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for BAFTA
March 2022: Red Carpet Official

Millie and Jake make their first joint appearance at a celebrity event—the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards in London.

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
February 2022: Celebrating Millie's 18th Birthday
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
December 2021: Happy Holidays
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
December 2021: Merry Christmas
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
November 2021: Bon Jovi 2.0

"We're starting a band," Jake wrote on Instagram, "send name ideas."

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
November 2021: Never Say Goodbye
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
October 2021: On CCTV
Instagram
July 2021: Weekend Cuddles
Instagram
July 2021: Livin' on a Prayer
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
June 2021: First Instagram Pic

Jake posted this photo, with the caption, "bff <3"

