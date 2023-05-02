Bachelor Nation's Peter Weber Confirms Kelley Flanagan Break Up Less Than a Year After Reuniting

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan's relationship has reached its final destination.
The Bachelor stars have broken up eight months after rekindling their romance. Peter seemingly confirmed the split while attending a beauty convention in Calgary, Canada, where he was seen in an April 22 Instagram video stopping by one of the beauty booths to chat with an esthetician. When the skincare guru told Peter that her colleague would be able to make his "legs hair-free" for his "future wife," the 31-year-old quipped, "I've still gotta find her."
The esthetician then addressed her Instagram followers, saying, "Ladies, he's still single. He's in Calgary," to which Peter replied, "I am. First time here."
The pilot's coy remarks come nine months after the two first threw a curveball at fans when they were spotted out at various events, including a Chicago Cubs game in August. One month later, the pair attended a charity gala in Florida, in honor of fellow Bachelor Nation member Tyler Cameron's late mom.
Shortly after, it was confirmed that Peter and the attorney had gotten back together.
"Peter and Kelly reunited a few months ago and the relationship progressed slowly over the summer," a source told E! News at the time. "They are committed to each other and are back together."
The insider added that former couple were trying to make the distance work—something that led to Peter and Kelly's first split almost three years ago.
As for what went down the first time around? Well, initially Kelly appeared on Peter's season of The Bachelor but was sent home before the two briefly reunited in April 2020.
Peter and Kelly's journey then came to an end in Jan. 2021, with Peter writing in a since-deleted Instagram post, "Love is a funny thing. "It can make you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn't exist. I'm here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways."
Once again, it seems the exes have taken off...in separate directions.