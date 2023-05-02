Bachelor Nation's Peter Weber Confirms Kelley Flanagan Break Up Less Than a Year After Reuniting

Watch : Peter Weber Ends Things With Kelley Flanagan After "Stressful" Move

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan's relationship has reached its final destination.

The Bachelor stars have broken up eight months after rekindling their romance. Peter seemingly confirmed the split while attending a beauty convention in Calgary, Canada, where he was seen in an April 22 Instagram video stopping by one of the beauty booths to chat with an esthetician. When the skincare guru told Peter that her colleague would be able to make his "legs hair-free" for his "future wife," the 31-year-old quipped, "I've still gotta find her."

The esthetician then addressed her Instagram followers, saying, "Ladies, he's still single. He's in Calgary," to which Peter replied, "I am. First time here."

The pilot's coy remarks come nine months after the two first threw a curveball at fans when they were spotted out at various events, including a Chicago Cubs game in August. One month later, the pair attended a charity gala in Florida, in honor of fellow Bachelor Nation member Tyler Cameron's late mom.