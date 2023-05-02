See Bald Austin Butler Debut His Jaw-Dropping Hair Transformation in Dune 2 Teaser

Watch : Austin Butler Says Goodbye to His Elvis Presley Accent

Austin Butler is ditching Elvis Presley's signature coif for good.

The Elvis star has undergone yet another major transformation for a notable character on the silver screen. In a teaser for Dune: Part Two released on May 2, Austin looks unrecognizable with no hair and eyebrows as he steps into the villainous role of Feyd-Rautha, the heir of Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård) and the brother of Glossu Rabban (Dave Bautista).

It's a role previously played by Sting in the 1984 film adaptation of Frank Herbert's novel.

However, Austin isn't the only major addition to the cast of the sci-fi film franchise, which kicked off with 2021's Dune. As seen in the new 44-second teaser of the Denis Villeneuve-directed film, Florence Pugh plays Princess Irulan, the eldest daughter of Emperor Shaddam IV (Christopher Walken).

The newcomers join Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Charlotte Rampling and Rebecca Ferguson, who will reprise their respective roles from the series' first installment.