See Bald Austin Butler Debut His Jaw-Dropping Hair Transformation in Dune 2 Teaser

Austin Butler is unrecognizable without any hair or eyebrows in Dune 2's new teaser trailer. See his villainous look as Feyd-Rautha.

Austin Butler is ditching Elvis Presley's signature coif for good.

The Elvis star has undergone yet another major transformation for a notable character on the silver screen. In a teaser for Dune: Part Two released on May 2, Austin looks unrecognizable with no hair and eyebrows as he steps into the villainous role of Feyd-Rautha, the heir of Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård) and the brother of Glossu Rabban (Dave Bautista).

It's a role previously played by Sting in the 1984 film adaptation of Frank Herbert's novel.

However, Austin isn't the only major addition to the cast of the sci-fi film franchise, which kicked off with 2021's Dune. As seen in the new 44-second teaser of the Denis Villeneuve-directed film, Florence Pugh plays Princess Irulan, the eldest daughter of Emperor Shaddam IV (Christopher Walken).

The newcomers join Timothée ChalametZendayaJosh Brolin, Javier BardemCharlotte Rampling and Rebecca Ferguson, who will reprise their respective roles from the series' first installment. 

Dune: Part Two is Austin's first movie since Elvis. Previously, the 31-year-old shared how playing the King of Rock and Roll had become such an important part of his career.

 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images, Warner Bros. Entertainment

"It's hard to list just one because it's such a part of my life, you know?" he told E! Live From the Red Carpet's Laverne Cox in March, when asked about his biggest takeaway from the role. "My best friends that I've met along this journey, all the personal things I had to dig out of myself in order to go on the journey in the first place." 

Sharing that he was ready for "the close of that chapter," Austin added, "It feels very, very good."

To see his jaw-dropping transformation as Feyd-Rautha, as well as more dramatic celeb makeovers, keep reading.

