Vanderpump Rules' Explosive Teaser Shows Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Together Again

Watch : Watch Ariana Madix Confront Tom Sandoval in VPR Finale

Vanderpump Rules' most shocking episode ever is upon us.

On May 2, Bravo released the explosive first trailer for the upcoming season 10 finale in which Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss finally come clean about their seven-month affair, leading to a bone-chilling confrontation between the TomTom co-owner and his then-girlfriend of nine years Ariana Madix.

"Me and Raquel became, like, really good friends," Sandoval tells Madix in the preview, to which she replies in a rage, "I don't give up a f--k about f--king Raquel! Your friendship is f--king bulls--t!"

During the post-breakup sit-down, she says, "I regret ever loving you."

But Sandoval doesn't seem to regret cheating, as he's later seen cuddling with Leviss on a couch after their affair was exposed. As she says of the controversy surrounding them, "It turned out so horribly wrong."

Sandoval later explains to Scheana Shay that he "was going to break up with Ariana regardless," but Scheana doesn't buy his excuse. "But you didn't," she replies. "You f--ked her best friend instead."