Vanderpump Rules' Explosive Teaser Shows Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Together Again

Vanderpump Rules' most shocking episode ever is upon us.
On May 2, Bravo released the explosive first trailer for the upcoming season 10 finale in which Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss finally come clean about their seven-month affair, leading to a bone-chilling confrontation between the TomTom co-owner and his then-girlfriend of nine years Ariana Madix.
"Me and Raquel became, like, really good friends," Sandoval tells Madix in the preview, to which she replies in a rage, "I don't give up a f--k about f--king Raquel! Your friendship is f--king bulls--t!"
During the post-breakup sit-down, she says, "I regret ever loving you."
But Sandoval doesn't seem to regret cheating, as he's later seen cuddling with Leviss on a couch after their affair was exposed. As she says of the controversy surrounding them, "It turned out so horribly wrong."
Sandoval later explains to Scheana Shay that he "was going to break up with Ariana regardless," but Scheana doesn't buy his excuse. "But you didn't," she replies. "You f--ked her best friend instead."
And Shay isn't the only VPR co-star shaken by the bombshell revelation. In one scene, an emotional Lisa Vanderpump comforts Madix, telling her, "You don't deserve any of this."
James Kennedy even asks his ex Leviss point-blank if she and Sandoval are "an item now," to which she responds, "No."
The preview ends with the first look at the return of VPR alum and Sandoval's ex Kristen Doute, who is back to comfort her longtime pal Madix.
Back in March, both Sandoval and Leviss (who later sought treatment for her mental health) apologized to Madix for their affair. While Leviss said "there is no excuse," Sandoval owned up to his mistakes.
"I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love," he wrote. "No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."
Shortly after, Doute—who was fired from the show in 2020—detailed how Madix came to learn of her boyfriend's cheating.
"I was actually with Ariana and Tom that night—we were watching his band play at TomTom," Kristen shared on her Sex, Love, and What Else Matters podcast. "He's done playing and we'd all gotten up to just kind of chatter and grab a drink. All of the sudden I realize Ariana's gone for, it had to be like 20 minutes or something, because she left her coat and her purse."
Soon, her departure made sense.
"So what had happened was during Tom's performance his phone fell out of his pocket and a mutual friend of theirs picks up the phone and hands it to Ariana," Doute continued. "The real truth is that Ariana had his phone and she told me that she just had this gut intuition to look at it."
Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo with the season finale airing May 17.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)