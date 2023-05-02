Get Your Mane Back on Track With the Best Hair Growth Products for Thinning Hair

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
From the long-winded ingredient lists to the ever-changing beauty trends and breakthroughs, finding the best hair growth products is no easy feat. Before you can even test out a product on your own tresses, there are so many questions that come with finding effective haircare formulas that target shedding, thinning and breakage. What is the cause of your hair loss? How do you maintain a healthy scalp? What ingredients should you avoid? How quickly can you expect results?
What we do know, however, is that you shouldn't feel discouraged by all these factors when trying to shop for the best hair growth products. We're glad to report that there are a few products out there that really do work. Whether you're looking for a strengthening serum or scalp exfoliator to keep your strands from shedding, we rounded up some hair growth shampoos, conditioners, serums, treatments and more, so you can find the perfect solution to hair loss and thinning. Continue below to shop all of our top picks from Vegamour, Bondi Boost, The Ordinary and more.
GRO Hair Serum
Vegamour's fan-favorite hair serum uses clinically-tested, plant-based phytoactives to reduce signs of shedding and improve hair density. According to the brand, you can expect to see results in as soon as 90 days. Plus, you can get the GRO Hair Serum on sale for 20% off when you use code HELLO20.
One reviewer explains, "It's all true! 4 months and my head is completely transformed, and I'm not going to stop using this delightful product any time soon. Vegamour lives up to ALL the hype. I can't sing it's praises enough. My bald spots are filling in, my part is fuller, and my overall hair is fuller, shinier, thicker, bouncier, longer, and just absolutely gorgeous. I needed a product that was 100% natural and actually worked and this is it. I do not use ANY chemical products whatsoever and eat free of additives as well, so this product is like a dream come true. Thank you Vegamour for helping me feel beautiful again."
Olaplex No. 0 Intensive Bond Building Hair Treatment
This Olaplex No. 0 treatment uses bond-building technology to repair and strengthen tresses damaged from chemical, thermal, mechanical and environmental causes. The restorative treatment rebuilds broken bonds and treats the hair from within to reveal silky smooth strands.
One reviewer shares, "I have curly, dry hair and a very sensitive scalp. After trying many products, several of which caused me to break out in hives, Olaplex products are now the only cleansers and treatments I will use. Thank goodness for these products they have strengthened my curl patterns and keeps my scalp balanced."
Caffeinated Scalp Scrub
Treat your scalp with this Caffeinated Scalp Scrub from Frank Body that uses vegan ingredients like coffee, peppermint and rosemary to remove dirt, oil and other impurities built up at your roots. The exfoliating process can make your hair stay cleaner for longer, which can mean less wash days and improved hair growth.
One reviewer gushes, "This is the only scalp scrub I will use. I have postpartum hair and this scrub is helping to give my dull oily hair life as well as manage the hair loss. Before postpartum I used the scrub weekly for a healthy scalp and always saw the benefits."
Briogeo Blossom & Bloom™ Ginseng + Biotin Hair Volumizing Shampoo
If you're on the hunt for a thickening shampoo meant for fine to medium hair types, this Briogeo Blossom & Bloom™ Ginseng + Biotin Hair Volumizing Shampoo is worth a try. The vegan and cruelty-free formula uses ginseng, biotin and maltodextrin to give the appearance and feel of fuller, stronger hair.
One reviewer shares, "My hair has been a casualty of thyroid cancer. I have lost a lot of hair due to hormonal changes because of not having a thyroid anymore and the medications, and unfortunately I cannot supplement with biotin to encourage further growth (oral biotin supplementation interferes with necessary medication). On the other hand, this shampoo can strengthen what is there and new growth. I use this shampoo with the matched conditioner, and follow with Gisou to smooth down the new growth. It really has helped create volume and make my hair look healthier."
Intensive Spray
Get thicker, fuller-looking hair with Bondi Boost's Intensive Spray for thinning and aging hair. Formulated with vitamin B5, peppermint, tea tree oil and nettle extract, all you have to do is spray a small amount directly onto wet or dry hair once daily or every second day.
One reviewer explains, "I started using the Intensive Spray a couple months ago from a friend and I am in LOVE with this. I was losing hair by the clumps and my hair is already thin. I have seen a huge difference in the shower, I am not having so much fall out. My hair does look fuller and healthier!!"
The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density
Improve your hair density with this Multi-Peptide Serum from The Ordinary. The vegan, cruelty-free formula is super easy to use, as you can simply apply and massage in a few drops to dry hair at bedtime, and let it work its magic over night.
One reviewer shares, "I cannot recommend this enough. I've got very thin, sparse, wavy natural blonde hair and HOLY MOLY, I will now use this *forever.* I'm on bottle number three, and it looks like an entirely new head of hair. Hairline is thicker than ever, seems to keep my existing hair very healthy. I air dry most days, but even with a blow dryer there is no greasy residue."
R+Co Rodeo Star Thickening Foam
Apply this R+Co Rodeo Star Thickening Foam to your tresses for an effortless added lift and volume. The formula is non-sticky and super lightweight, and once you apply it to damp hair and style it, the results are unbeatable.
One reviewer gushes, "Nothing has ever worked on my flat, thin hair - except for this. While it is super pricey, it definitely works. My hair didn't get flat or stringy all day on day 1 of using it and it wasn't crunchy or have a nasty feeling to it. Definitely recommend if you have flat, fine hair that turns stringy the moment you leave the bathroom mirror!!"
BosleyMD mendXtend Strengthening System
This BosleyMD mendXtend Strengthening System has all that you need to achieve healthy hair growth. The set includes the Strengthening Shampoo, Conditioner and Leave-In Treatment, and when used together, prevents breakage and adds unreal shine to tresses.
One reviewer shares, "I literally just bought this and let me tell you - I'm hooked. I've washed my hair a total of 3 times and I've already had many comments telling me how much healthier it looks. My hair was dry, damaged, frizzy, and falling out a ton when I showered. Just after the 3 times using this it already is sooooo soft and bouncy. It's actually fun to run my fingers through again! I've even noticed less shedding in the shower with each application. The products smell great too! Here's the deal, if you try it and don't like it - there's always the option to return it but I seriously don't think many people will!"
Toppik Hair Building Fibers
Toppik Fibers is made with statically charged Keratin protein that melds with strands to give off a naturally fuller appearance. You can wash away the powder with shampoo, but it's wind, rain and sweat-resistant, according to the brand.
One reviewer shares, "This product does exactly what is advertised. Oh, joy! I have short, pure white hair, which is thick--I'm happy to say--BUT I have a nearly bald spot on the crown of my head. If I tease the hair that is there, I can cover up the spot, somewhat, but my pink scalp still shows. I just received the Toppik, tried it, and the results are stunning. The nearly bald spot is no more!"
Want to shop more amazing beauty finds? Check out the best new makeup, skincare and haircare launches of April.