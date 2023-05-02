Get Your Mane Back on Track With the Best Hair Growth Products for Thinning Hair

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

From the long-winded ingredient lists to the ever-changing beauty trends and breakthroughs, finding the best hair growth products is no easy feat. Before you can even test out a product on your own tresses, there are so many questions that come with finding effective haircare formulas that target shedding, thinning and breakage. What is the cause of your hair loss? How do you maintain a healthy scalp? What ingredients should you avoid? How quickly can you expect results?

What we do know, however, is that you shouldn't feel discouraged by all these factors when trying to shop for the best hair growth products. We're glad to report that there are a few products out there that really do work. Whether you're looking for a strengthening serum or scalp exfoliator to keep your strands from shedding, we rounded up some hair growth shampoos, conditioners, serums, treatments and more, so you can find the perfect solution to hair loss and thinning. Continue below to shop all of our top picks from Vegamour, Bondi Boost, The Ordinary and more.