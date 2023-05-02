Kendall Jenner Only Used Drugstore Makeup for Her Glamorous Met Gala 2023 Look

However, Kendall's eyes were the star of the show, with Mary drawing a classic cat-eye with black liquid eyeliner and adding a chocolate shade to the lower lash line. "For instant length and intense color," she added, "I coated her lashes with L'Oréal Paris Telescopic Lift Mascara."

As for what influenced the 27-year-old's glam? Mary simply looked to the past.

"The inspiration for Kendall's makeup was pulled from mod '70s makeup with an emphasis on the eyes," she explained. "Bold lashes to compliment the upper and lower lash lines with a classic winged liner."

Kendall paired her radiant makeup with an equally dazzling look.

For fashion's biggest night at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art, she shined bright in a sparkly bodysuit from Marc Jacobs that featured dramatic diamond-embellished collars and floor-length bell sleeves with quilted white lining in the interior. She accessorized with sky-high lace-up boots and statement camellia earrings, which served as a nod to Chanel's symbol and late designer late Karl Lagerfeld, whose work influenced the Met Ball 2023 theme.

And unlike the references to Karl's iconic bridal moments on the runway or his black-and-white uniform—both of which dominated the red carpet—Kendall and her stylist Marni Senofonte took a different approach.

"All of his swimwear is so iconic—I love that iconic Naomi bikini [from Chanel's 1994 collection]," the stylist told Vogue. "[Kendall and I] have done five Mets together, so to make it different, we were looking at all of the shapes and silhouettes she's done; The bodysuit was a silhouette we've never done before, and you don't ordinarily see it on a red carpet."

Marni added, "I love doing the Met with Kendall. It's always so much fun. She's so into it—this is her Oscars! She loves fashion and trying new things."