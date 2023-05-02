Kim Kardashian Defends Her American Horror Story Acting Role Amid Criticism

Kim Kardashian is clapping back after she received backlash from her upcoming role in American Horror Story: Delicate: "I’m so excited for the experience."

Kim Kardashian is letting the haters roll off her back...bible.

The SKIMS founder opened up about her upcoming role in American Horror Story: Delicatesharing how she's preparing for her debut on the anthology series.

"I am, of course," Kim told Variety after being asked if she was taking acting lessons on the Met Gala red carpet May 1. "It's a challenge. I like to challenge myself."

As for when the 42-year-old officially reports to set? "We start shooting my stuff at the end of this month," Kim said. "But production has already started and I'm so excited."

Although the Kardashians star kept tight lipped on who her character is, she did share how she feels about hitting the television screen in a new capacity. "It's really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow," she continued. "I'm so excited for the experience."

As for the naysayers? Well, after Andy Cohen asked AHS alum Patty LuPone how she felt about Kim's role during Watch What Happens Live April 25, the Gypsy star voiced her distain. 

"You don't like it, do you?" the talk show host remarked, to which Patty quipped, "No, I don't."

"Excuse me, excuse me, Kim," she continued, "you know, what are you doing with your life?" 

Sharon Stone also weighed in on the casting choice. 

"Well... you know... acting," the Basic Instinct star commented underneath an Instagram post about Patty's disapproval. "It may not be brain surgery but we do treasure our art."

Last month, Kim and AHS alum Emma Roberts were confirmed to star in season 12 of the series, with the pair sharing the chilling teaser on social media. And after the casting, co-creator Ryan Murphy weighed in on the announcement.

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," he said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter April 10. "Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture."

Ryan also teased Kim's part, sharing that showrunner Halley Feiffer has "written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim."

And he couldn't help but add serious hype, noting, "This season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done."

THR shared that the upcoming season will be based on the upcoming book Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine and is a scary tale following closely to the tale of Rosemary's Baby.

The novel, which is set to be released in August, focuses on a woman named Anna Alcott who longs to start a family. However, throughout her pregnancy journey, she becomes convinced that there is someone—our something—trying to stop her dreams of having a baby from coming to fruition.

