Kim Kardashian Defends Her American Horror Story Acting Role Amid Criticism

Watch : Kim Kardashian Joins "American Horror Story" Season 12

Kim Kardashian is letting the haters roll off her back...bible.

The SKIMS founder opened up about her upcoming role in American Horror Story: Delicate, sharing how she's preparing for her debut on the anthology series.

"I am, of course," Kim told Variety after being asked if she was taking acting lessons on the Met Gala red carpet May 1. "It's a challenge. I like to challenge myself."

As for when the 42-year-old officially reports to set? "We start shooting my stuff at the end of this month," Kim said. "But production has already started and I'm so excited."

Although the Kardashians star kept tight lipped on who her character is, she did share how she feels about hitting the television screen in a new capacity. "It's really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow," she continued. "I'm so excited for the experience."

As for the naysayers? Well, after Andy Cohen asked AHS alum Patty LuPone how she felt about Kim's role during Watch What Happens Live April 25, the Gypsy star voiced her distain.