You'll Flip a Table Over These Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 Reunion Looks

The Real Housewives of New Jersey's stunning season 13 reunion looks are here and boy are they Jerseylicious.

Bravo Insider exclusively debuted the cast's jaw-dropping reunion ensembles May 2 and the Garden State women are looking more glam than ever in shades of gold, blue and purple.

Teresa Giudice channeled a golden goddess in a strapless, see-through lace gown over high-waisted panties with a long train in the back. RHONJ newbies Rachel Fuda and Jennifer Fessler also opted for gold, with Fuda in a bedazzled, floor-length ball gown with a bow on one shoulder and Fessler in a sleek, shiny halter dress.

Meanwhile, Melissa Gorga rocked a sparkling sequin gown in a bold shade of dark blue that featured a plunging cut-out on the bodice. Jennifer Aydin also donned blue in a look with a dramatic, floor-length sleeve on one side. Plus, Margaret Josephs showed off her recent weight loss in a sheer bustier and ruffled skirt.