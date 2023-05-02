You'll Flip a Table Over These Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 Reunion Looks

The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast's season 13 reunion looks are here and they are stunning. See Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga and more of their OMG gowns.

By Brett Malec May 02, 2023 10:15 PMTags
FashionTVReality TVThe Real Housewives Of New JerseyBravoTeresa GiudiceCelebritiesMelissa GorgaNBCU
Watch: Teresa Giudice Talks Melissa Gorga Feud & Real Housewives Shake-Up

The Real Housewives of New Jersey's stunning season 13 reunion looks are here and boy are they Jerseylicious.

Bravo Insider exclusively debuted the cast's jaw-dropping reunion ensembles May 2 and the Garden State women are looking more glam than ever in shades of gold, blue and purple.

Teresa Giudice channeled a golden goddess in a strapless, see-through lace gown over high-waisted panties with a long train in the back. RHONJ newbies Rachel Fuda and Jennifer Fessler also opted for gold, with Fuda in a bedazzled, floor-length ball gown with a bow on one shoulder and Fessler in a sleek, shiny halter dress.

Meanwhile, Melissa Gorga rocked a sparkling sequin gown in a bold shade of dark blue that featured a plunging cut-out on the bodice. Jennifer Aydin also donned blue in a look with a dramatic, floor-length sleeve on one side. Plus, Margaret Josephs showed off her recent weight loss in a sheer bustier and ruffled skirt.

photos
Teresa Giudice's Season 13 Feud With the Gorgas: A Complete Timeline

Last but least, Dolores Catania followed in her BFF Teresa's footsteps wearing a lavender, head-to-toe sheer gown while Danielle Cabral and Jackie Goldschneider also chose dresses in shades of purple.

And in true Jersey fashion, all of the ladies accessorized with stunning jewels.

See all of the looks below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo
Dolores Catania
Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo
Margaret Josephs
Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo
Rachel Fuda
Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo
Melissa Gorga
Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo
Jennifer Fessler
Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo
Jennifer Aydin
Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo
Jackie Goldschneider
Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo
Danielle Cabral
Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo
Teresa Giudice

Trending Stories

1

Met Gala: Olivia Wilde Reacts to Wearing Same Dress as Margaret Zhang

2

Get $210 Worth of Philosophy Skincare and Perfume for Just $72

3

Save 40% on TULA Protect + Glow Sunscreen and Get a Luminous Look

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Met Gala: Olivia Wilde Reacts to Wearing Same Dress as Margaret Zhang

2

Get $210 Worth of Philosophy Skincare and Perfume for Just $72

3

Save 40% on TULA Protect + Glow Sunscreen and Get a Luminous Look

4

Olivia Wilde’s Revenge Dress Steals the Show at 2023 Met Gala

5
Exclusive

A Longtime Days of Our Lives Star Is Leaving the Soap