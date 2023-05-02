Dancing With the Stars Is Quickstepping Back to ABC After Move to Disney+

Watch : JoJo Siwa and Suni Lee Join "Dancing with the Stars"

Dancing With the Stars is waltzing right back to its old home.



The reality competition series—which moved to Disney+ from ABC for its 31st season in 2022—will return to its original network, Variety reports. According to the publication, not only will the forthcoming season air once again on ABC, but it will also be available for streaming on Disney+.



The series' latest quickstep back to its initial spot comes amid a few changes on the ballroom floor.



After serving as co-host for three seasons—the latest of which was alongside Alfonso Ribeiro—Tyra Banks announced her departure from the show in March.



"I feel it's time for me to really focus on my business and entrepreneurship, but also producing more TV but behind the scenes," she told TMZ on March 17. "So, you know what? I think it's time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor."



As far as who will step in as the supermodel's replacement? DWTS champ Julianne Hough is trading in her dancing shoes for a mic for the upcoming 32nd season.