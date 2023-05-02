Princess Anne Gives Rare Interview Ahead of King Charles III's Coronation

Watch : King Charles III's Coronation: EVERYTHING We Know!

Wondering what kind of monarch King Charles III will be? His sister Princess Anne has an idea.

"Well, you know what you're getting because he's been practicing for a bit, and I don't think he'll change," she told CBC News in an interview that aired May 1. "He's committed to his own level of service that will remain true."

While Charles ascended the throne following Queen Elizabeth II's death last September, he and Queen Camilla will be officially coronated May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London.

So how is the royal family preparing for this next chapter?

"We've been very lucky," Anne said. "My mother was the queen for a very long time. And although you kind of know that this might happen, you don't really think about it very much—not least of all because the monarchy is about continuity. But I think for my brother, you know this is something he's been waiting for, and he's probably spent more time thinking about it. For the rest of us, it's more a question of, OK, we have to shift the way we support, and that's what we need to do."