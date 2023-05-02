Shop the Best Silicone-Free Conditioners for All Hair Types & Budgets

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Let's talk about hair products. More specifically, hair products with (and without) silicones.

Silicones can be used in hair products as a way to detangle and add a silky shine to your hair. There are tons of different variations of the chemical, some better than others. While silicones can tame frizz and hold styles, using the ingredient on your strands can lead to product build-up that results in irritation and itchiness, and an overall weighed-down appearance. While you might be able to achieve glossier looking hair at the present moment, using silicones can damage your tresses in the long run.

While all hair types should be wary of silicones, if you have thick or curly hair, you might especially want to switch over to silicone-free hair products to keep your curls looking volumized and bouncy. A good place to start is with your conditioner, and luckily, there are a ton of great silicone-free options out there for all hair types and budgets.

If you're not sure where to start your hunt for the best silicone-free conditioners, look no further. We rounded up some of our favorite picks from Native, Briogeo, Acure and more. From hydrating formulas to clean options that stimulate hair growth, read ahead to shop our top silicone-free conditioners.