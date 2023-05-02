Shop the Best Silicone-Free Conditioners for All Hair Types & Budgets

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Let's talk about hair products. More specifically, hair products with (and without) silicones.
Silicones can be used in hair products as a way to detangle and add a silky shine to your hair. There are tons of different variations of the chemical, some better than others. While silicones can tame frizz and hold styles, using the ingredient on your strands can lead to product build-up that results in irritation and itchiness, and an overall weighed-down appearance. While you might be able to achieve glossier looking hair at the present moment, using silicones can damage your tresses in the long run.
While all hair types should be wary of silicones, if you have thick or curly hair, you might especially want to switch over to silicone-free hair products to keep your curls looking volumized and bouncy. A good place to start is with your conditioner, and luckily, there are a ton of great silicone-free options out there for all hair types and budgets.
If you're not sure where to start your hunt for the best silicone-free conditioners, look no further. We rounded up some of our favorite picks from Native, Briogeo, Acure and more. From hydrating formulas to clean options that stimulate hair growth, read ahead to shop our top silicone-free conditioners.
Moisturizing Conditioner
It's no secret that we love Native's Moisturizing Shampoo, and the same goes for the Moisturizing Conditioner. The silicone-, sulfate- and paraben-free conditioner will have your hair feeling super clean and revitalized. The coconut and vanilla scent is so irresistible, too.
One reviewer shares, "Both the shampoo and conditioner are excellent. Not only do they smell wonderful, but it only takes a small amount to lather your hair. I am very pleased with them and would highly recommend both the shampoo and the conditioner!"
Don't Despair, Repair!™ Almond Oil + Algae Super Moisture Conditioner
If your primary hair concern is breakage, check out Briogeo's almond oil and algae infused Super Moisture Conditioner. The hydrating, vegan conditioner is meant to strengthen damaged hair, and the brand says that it will decrease breakage in just two uses.
One reviewer explains, "A great conditioner all around. Very hydrating, and it doesn't weigh the hair down. Great if you only deep condition once a week with the mask, and you can maintain that hydration during the week with this conditioner."
SheaMoisture Strengthen and Restore Rinse Out Hair Conditioner
This SheaMoisture conditioner is deeply moisturizing and restoring, so it's the perfect formula if you color, straighten, perm, use heat regularly to style your hair or have kinky, curly or wavy natural styles. Made with Jamaican Black Castor Oil, Shea Butter, peppermint and more, the protective, strengthening conditioner is a must-have if you're looking to transform your tresses.
adwoa beauty Blue Tansy Reparative Conditioner
If you have color-treated, damaged, frizzy hair this adwoa beauty reparative conditioner is here to save the day. The formula is rich with avocado oil, buriti seed oil and blue-tansy flower oil nourish, strengthen and support hair growth. Other ingredients include marshmallow root, argan oil and shea butter to give you that glossy shine and reduced frizz.
Curiously Clarifying Conditioner
Acure's Curiously Clarifying Conditioner simultaneously moisturizes and clarifies your tresses, no matter your hair type.
One reviewer thoroughly shares, "Since I found this conditioner, I haven't bought any other. In my search for "the one", I've tried numerous products. It's not necessarily that those products were bad - it's just that this one is the full package. My recent efforts to transition to more healthful products with organic ingredients (rather than chemicals I can't pronounce) is what initially led me to this product. It smells great. It contains natural ingredients. It's vegan, gluten free, sulfate free, paraben free, phthalate free, cruelty free, no synthetic fragrance, 100% biodegradable AND color safe which is especially important for my bright red-dyed hair. I've used "organic" products in the past and they typically leave my hair feeling stringy and limp, but that's far from the case with this product."
Nécessaire The Conditioner- Hydrating Cream with Hyaluronic Acid, Niacinamide + Panthenol
Nécessaire's hydrating conditioner uses hyaluronic acid, celery seed extract, niacinamide and panthenol to prevent thinning, dry tresses for all hair types. The formula helps remove build-up and reduce irritation, while thoroughly moisturizing the scalp.
One reviewer raves, "I bought their shampoo and conditioner and it's noticeably helped my hair after just a few washes. It leaves my hair feeling soft and smooth for days and has helped with oil control."
Love Beauty And Planet Volume and Bounty Thickening Conditioner
This Love Beauty and Planet thickening conditioner has coconut water and mimosa flower to volumize and detangle finer hair types. The conditioner has over 4,800 positive ratings on Amazon, one reviewer sharing, "This smells so good. I have fine thin hair and it helps with not having breakage of my hair and it feels fuller. It doesn't weigh down my hair and leave a greasy feel either. It also is safe and doesn't have all the harmful ingredients that most shampoos and conditioners have."
BondiBoost Hair Thickening Therapy Conditioner
It's no surprise that this BondiBoost Hair Thickening Therapy Conditioner has tons of rave reviews. Using ingredients like biotin, vitamin B5 and hyaluronic acid, the vegan conditioner works well on fine and medium textured hair types to keep thinning away.
One reviewer gushes, "The first time in 2 years that I am confident I will be able to grow my hair out and also keep it from thinning. I have been using this product for 2 months, 100% recommend and wish I started using it sooner!"
