Tony Awards 2023 Nominations: See the Complete List

The nominations for the 2023 Tony Awards are here and we've got you covered for Broadways biggest night. See who is up for the honor alongside Jessica Chastain, Ben Platt and Josh Groban.

By Alexandra Bellusci May 02, 2023
Watch: Ariana DeBose Returns to HOST the 2023 Tony Awards

It's nearly time for our favorite stars to break a leg.

Broadway's biggest night is just around the corner. And ahead of the 2023 Tony Awards next month, 2022 Tony winner Myles Frost and Funny Girl star Lea Michele revealed the full list of nominees May 2.

As for the most nominated musical of the season? Some Like It Hot scored a whopping 13 nods, while Ain't No Mo', A Doll's House, and Leopoldstadt all tied for the most nominated plays with six each.

As for the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, Josh Groban and one-time Tony winner Ben Platt are up against one another along with their fellow nominees Christian BorleJ. Harrison GheeBrian d'Arcy James, and Colton Ryan.

And when it comes to Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play, the category is stacked up with talent such as Jessica Chastain (A Doll's House), Recent Olivier winner Jodie Comer (Prima Facie), Jessica Hecht (Summer, 1976), and Audra McDonald (Ohio State Murders).

The 76th Tony Awards—hosted by Ariana DeBose for the second year in a row—will take place Sunday June 11 at United Palace Theatre in New York City. Viewers can watch the ceremony live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Now, the spotlight is on the full list of this year's nominees:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog

Corey Hawkins, Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog

Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar

Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy

Wendell Pierce, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Jessica Chastain, A Doll's House

Jodie Comer, Prima Facie

Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976

Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot

J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot

Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Brian d'Arcy James, Into the Woods

Ben Platt, Parade

Colton Ryan, New York, New York

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods

Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo

Lorna Courtney, & Juliet

Micaela Diamond, Parade

Best Play

Ain't No Mo', Jordan E. Cooper

Between Riverside and Crazy, Stephen Adly Guirgis

Cost of Living, Martyna Majok

Fat Ham, James Ijames

Leopoldstadt, Tom Stoppard

Best Musical

& Juliet

Kimberly Akimbo

New York, New York

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Best Book of a Musical

& Juliet, David West Read

Kimberly Akimbo, David Lindsay-Abaire

New York, New York, David Thompson and Sharon Washington

Shucked, Robert Horn

Some Like It Hot, Matthew López and Amber Ruffin

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Almost Famous, Music by Tom Kitt, Lyrics by Cameron Crowe & Tom Kitt

Kimberly Akimbo, Music by Jeanine Tesori, Lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire

KPOP, Music and Lyrics by Helen Park and Max Vernon

Shucked, Music and Lyrics by Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally

Some Like It Hot, Music by Marc Shaiman, Lyrics by Scott Wittman & Marc Shaiman

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Best Choreography

Steven Hoggett, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

Susan Stroman, New York, New York

Jennifer Weber, & Juliet

Jennifer WeberKPOP

Best Orchestrations

Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro, & Juliet

John Clancy, Kimberly Akimbo

Jason Howland, Shucked

Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter, Some Like It Hot

Daryl Waters and Sam Davis, New York, New York

 

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Miriam Buether, Prima Facie

Tim Hatley and Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi

Rachel Hauck, Good Night, Oscar

Richard Hudson, Leopoldstadt

Dane Laffrey and Lucy Mackinnon, A Christmas Carol

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York

Mimi Lien, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Michael Yeargan & 59 Productions, Lerner & Loewe's Camelot

Scott Pask, Shucked

Scott Pask, Some Like It Hot

Best Costume Design of a Play

Tim HatleyNick Barnes, and Finn Caldwell, Life of Pi

Dominique Fawn Hill, Fat Ham

Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Leopoldstadt

Emilio Sosa, Ain't No Mo'

Emilio Sosa, Good Night, Oscar

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Gregg Barnes, Some Like It Hot

Susan Hilferty, Parade

Jennifer Moeller, Lerner & Loewe's Camelot

Clint Ramos and Sophia Choi, KPOP

Paloma Young, & Juliet

Donna Zakowska, New York, New York

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Best Sound Design of a Play

Jonathan Deans and Taylor Williams, Ain't No Mo'

Carolyn Downing, Life of Pi

Joshua D. Reid, A Christmas Carol

Ben and Max Ringham, A Doll's House

Ben and Max Ringham, Prima Facie

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Kai Harada, New York, New York

John Shivers, Shucked

Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann, Into the Woods

Gareth Owen, & Juliet

Nevin Steinberg, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Ken Billington, New York, New York

Lap Chi Chu, Lerner & Loewe's Camelot

Heather Gilbert, Parade

Howard Hudson, & Juliet

Natasha Katz, Some Like It Hot

Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street 

 

John Lamparski/Getty Images

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Neil Austin, Leopoldstadt

Natasha Chivers, Prima Facie Jon Clark, A Doll's House

Jon ClarkA Doll's House

Bradley King, Fat Ham

Tim Lutkin, Life of Pi

Jen Schriever, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

Ben Stanton, A Christmas Carol

Best Direction of a Play

Saheem Ali, Fat Ham

Jo Bonney, Cost of Living

Jamie Lloyd, A Doll's House

Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt

Stevie Walker-Webb, Ain't No Mo'

Max Webster, Life of Pi

 

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden, Parade

Lear deBessonet, Into the Woods

Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

Jack O'Brien, Shucked

Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Jordan E. Cooper, Ain't No Mo'

Samuel L. Jackson, August Wilson's The Piano Lesson

Arian Moayed, A Doll's House

Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt

David Zayas, Cost of Living

 

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Nikki Crawford, Fat Ham

Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain't No Mo'

Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living

Kara Young, Cost of Living

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Kevin Cahoon, Shucked

Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo

Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot

Jordan Donica, Lerner & Loewe's Camelot

Alex Newell, Shucked

 

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Julia Lester, Into the Woods

Ruthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo

NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot

Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet

 

Best Revival of a Musical

Into the Woods

Lerner & Loewe's Camelot

Parade

Best Revival of a Play

August Wilson's The Piano Lesson

A Doll's House, New Version by Amy Herzog

Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

