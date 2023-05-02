Tony Awards 2023 Nominations: See the Complete List

Watch : Ariana DeBose Returns to HOST the 2023 Tony Awards

It's nearly time for our favorite stars to break a leg.

Broadway's biggest night is just around the corner. And ahead of the 2023 Tony Awards next month, 2022 Tony winner Myles Frost and Funny Girl star Lea Michele revealed the full list of nominees May 2.

As for the most nominated musical of the season? Some Like It Hot scored a whopping 13 nods, while Ain't No Mo', A Doll's House, and Leopoldstadt all tied for the most nominated plays with six each.

As for the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical, Josh Groban and one-time Tony winner Ben Platt are up against one another along with their fellow nominees Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee, Brian d'Arcy James, and Colton Ryan.

And when it comes to Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play, the category is stacked up with talent such as Jessica Chastain (A Doll's House), Recent Olivier winner Jodie Comer (Prima Facie), Jessica Hecht (Summer, 1976), and Audra McDonald (Ohio State Murders).