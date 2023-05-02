Dancing With the Stars' Jenna Johnson Talks First Mother’s Day as a Mom and Shares Gift Ideas

E!: What's your number one piece of advice for new moms?

JJC: Wow, where do I even begin? All the cliches like "Sleep while you can," "They grow so quickly," are all true. Something I had to learn and would advise any new mom would be to embrace your journey and never compare it. The sleepless days/nights, the spit up, the overly emotional feelings, the doubt, the life changing perfect human laying in your arms... this is all part of YOUR journey. It's going to be different from your friends and families' experiences and that is totally fine. Trust your instincts and know that your baby loves you with all their might!! So keep doing exactly what you're doing. You're amazing and you've got this!!

E!: Tell us about a time you embarrassed your son?

JJC: Luckily, I've only had 3 1/2 months to embarrass my son, but I definitely take a million pictures of him and show everyone I meet (even if it's at the grocery store) his picture. I'm just obsessed with his chunky face and I'm sure it will embarrass him in the future. He won't want me showing random strangers pictures of him when he's older, but for now, I will enjoy it.

E!: What's an item that your son or daughter always borrows from you?

JJC: My boobs.