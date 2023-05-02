Dancing With the Stars' Jenna Johnson Talks First Mother’s Day as a Mom and Shares Gift Ideas

We interviewed Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy because we think you'll like her picks. Some of the products featured are from Jenna's Jo+Jax line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Dancing With the Stars pro Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy became a mom in January 2023, welcoming son Rome with her husband Valentin Chmerkovskiy. The mirror ball champ told E!, "This will be my first Mother's Day and I cannot wait to experience it with my boys! Val is very thoughtful and sentimental when it comes to holidays and birthdays so I'm excited to see what he has planned."
She added, "Regardless of what we do, I can't wait to have a moment to reflect on this transformative year and the new title that I've been given by having my precious Rome." In an exclusive E! interview, Jenna shared Mother's Day gift picks including a TikTok-famous product and styles from her athleisure line with Jo+Jax.
Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy's Mother's Day Q&A
E!: What's your number one piece of advice for new moms?
JJC: Wow, where do I even begin? All the cliches like "Sleep while you can," "They grow so quickly," are all true. Something I had to learn and would advise any new mom would be to embrace your journey and never compare it. The sleepless days/nights, the spit up, the overly emotional feelings, the doubt, the life changing perfect human laying in your arms... this is all part of YOUR journey. It's going to be different from your friends and families' experiences and that is totally fine. Trust your instincts and know that your baby loves you with all their might!! So keep doing exactly what you're doing. You're amazing and you've got this!!
E!: Tell us about a time you embarrassed your son?
JJC: Luckily, I've only had 3 1/2 months to embarrass my son, but I definitely take a million pictures of him and show everyone I meet (even if it's at the grocery store) his picture. I'm just obsessed with his chunky face and I'm sure it will embarrass him in the future. He won't want me showing random strangers pictures of him when he's older, but for now, I will enjoy it.
E!: What's an item that your son or daughter always borrows from you?
JJC: My boobs.
Mam Pacifiers (2 Pack) and Yoofoss Muslin Burp Cloths (10 Pack)
E!: What are three items you always have with you as a mom?
JJC: Gripe Water, Mam's Pacifiers, and muslin burp cloths.
These pacifiers come in six color combinations and they have 4,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews. These burp cloths come in 24 colors and they have 15,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler with Lid and Straw
E!: What's a great gift under $50 that you would recommend?
JJC: A Stanley Cup, the hype is real! Keeps every mom hydrated while keeping her drink cold all day. It is a must have and a great gift!
These TikTok-famous tumblers come in many colors and they've been recommended by Jenna's DWTS co-star Witney Carson along with Katie Austin and Haylie Duff.
Nike Free Metcon 5
E!: What's a gift you've received that you get so much use out of?
JJC: My Nike Metcons! Val got me those sneakers and they are the best to workout in. Plus, they are cute and stylish to go run errands in as well.
JW PEI Small Top-Handle Vegan Leather Handbag With Faux Pearl Chain Accessories
E!: If you only had 2 days to get a gift, what are you ordering from Amazon Prime?
JJC: JW Pei has some amazing purses and handbags that you can on amazon. I have an Ivory crossbody bag with a pearl strap that I get complimented on every time I wear it. There are so many different styles, shapes, and colors to choose from!
Jenna's pick has a detachable pearl strap, a long strap to create a crossbody bag, and a small strap to use this as a top-handle bag.
Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy's Mother's Day Gift Picks
NEST Fragrances Classic Grapefruit, Classic Candle
"These luxurious candles are a staple in our household. I am a candle addict, no other candles smell this good and last incredibly long. My favorite scent is grapefruit."
Jenna's pick has 8,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews, 8.6K+ Sephora Loves, and there are many scents to choose from.
Williams Sonoma Marble & Brass Monogram Board
"I love a charcuterie board for any gathering at the house or for a romantic date night at home. These boards can be personalized with the addition of a Gold letter to ensure the perfect gift for somebody."
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau De Parfum
"I was gifted this perfume about 5 years ago and haven't used another perfume scent since. Although it is a little bit on the pricier side, the smell is hypnotizing and lasts all day. The 35 ML bottle is the perfect size for any purse or woman on the go!"
Jo+Jax Jenna Corset Crop and Corset Leggings
"I designed this athleisure set while I was pregnant. I knew I was about to become a mom and wanted to have cute workout clothes that I felt comfortable and confident in but could also have the option to dress up or down if I was on the go. There are 3 different color ways to choose from our corset top with matching leggings."
The Corset Crop comes in black, pink, and iris cheetah. You can get the leggings in black, pink, and iris cheetah.
Jenna also recommends gifting mom a massage from Burke Williams, explaining, "I think every mama needs some self-care. Burke Williams in one of my favorite spas to have a little 'me time' at. They have a variety of massages from Relaxation to Deep Tissue to Reflexology. This gift will make anybody's day a lot brighter."
If you want to do more DWTS-inspired shopping, check out these recommendations from Witney Carson and these picks from Britt Stewart.
(This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.)