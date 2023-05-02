The Truth About Emma Watson's 5-Year Break From Acting

Watch : Emma Watson Shares RARE Insight Into Her Private Life in Birthday Message

Emma Watson is all about finding the magic.



Five years after the Harry Potter alum appeared in her last movie, the 33-year-old opened up about why she took a break from her acting career.

"I think I felt a bit caged," she told Financial Times in an interview published April 28. "The thing I found really hard was that I had to go out and sell something that I really didn't have very much control over. To stand in front of a film and have every journalist be able to say, ‘How does this align with your viewpoint?' It was very difficult to have to be the face and the spokesperson for things where I didn't get to be involved in the process."

As Emma—whose last role was in 2018's Little Women—noted, "I was held accountable in a way that I began to find really frustrating."

"Because I didn't have a voice," she continued. "I didn't have a say."