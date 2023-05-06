How Queen Elizabeth’s Corgis Are Still Living Like Royalty

Muick and Sandy's reign in Windsor continues.
In the months since Queen Elizabeth II's death in September, her corgis have been settling in nicely with her son Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. But despite their new home, the dogs are still quite devoted to their late owner.
"I think they are exceptional and they're just very funny," Sarah recently shared on E! News. "I think, I'm sure, when they're chasing the air, I think they're looking at her. That's what I like to think. The squirrels are not in sight but they're still barking at something, so I think it might be her."
And that's not the only reminder of their time in Windsor Castle.
"They do have their Queen, crown dog beds and everything," Sarah, who also shares five Norfolk terriers with Andrew, explained on Good Morning Britain April 20. "It came from the castle."
And while Muick (pronounced Mick) and Sandy were initially overcome with grief following the Queen's death—with the dogs famously paying their respects during the late monarch's funeral procession—showing them lots of love has helped them open up.
"Honestly, everybody loves them because they're very gentle," the A Most Intriguing Lady author, who confirmed she will not be attending King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation May 6, noted. "You think that a corgi is snappy and it's not—they're both very gentle.
In fact, their gentle nature reminds her of how they interacted with the Queen.
"They love me and I know that the Queen must have given them a little biscuit," she continued. "She has little hands so when I go pretend I've got the little Queen's hands and I put the little biscuit down, they gingerly take it from me. Very polite, well-trained."
