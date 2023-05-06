How Queen Elizabeth’s Corgis Are Still Living Like Royalty

Watch : Sarah Ferguson on Princess Diana, Queen Elizabeth's Corgis & New Book

Muick and Sandy's reign in Windsor continues.

In the months since Queen Elizabeth II's death in September, her corgis have been settling in nicely with her son Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. But despite their new home, the dogs are still quite devoted to their late owner.

"I think they are exceptional and they're just very funny," Sarah recently shared on E! News. "I think, I'm sure, when they're chasing the air, I think they're looking at her. That's what I like to think. The squirrels are not in sight but they're still barking at something, so I think it might be her."

And that's not the only reminder of their time in Windsor Castle.

"They do have their Queen, crown dog beds and everything," Sarah, who also shares five Norfolk terriers with Andrew, explained on Good Morning Britain April 20. "It came from the castle."