Trevor Noah's Next Job Revealed After The Daily Show Exit

Trevor Noah is back in business.
The comedian has found his next gig just over four months after he said goodbye to The Daily Show last December.
Noah will executive produce a U.S. version of the famed British late-night TV series Mock the Week for Amazon Freevee alongside the show's original co-creator Dan Patterson, the streamer announced May 1. The half-hour program will feature stand-up comedy, panels and improvised games as two teams of comedians taking a satirical swipe at current news, pop culture and world events.
Think The Daily Show meets Whose Line Is It Anyway?.
"Two things I'm most passionate about in life are paying my landlord and making people laugh. We could all use a little bit more laughter as we continue to navigate today's crazy world," Noah said in a statement. "By bringing Mock the Week to America with the talented Dan Patterson, I'm looking forward to doing just that."
Patterson added, "After 21 successful seasons on the BBC, we can't wait to bring the format to the U.S. and work with America's deep pool of brilliant comedians."
A host for Mock the Week will be announced at a later date and production on the series will begin next year.
Noah exited The Daily Show after seven seasons in December and during his final episode, he gave a heartfelt farewell to fans who had been watching since he took over the reins from Jon Stewart in 2015.
"I'm grateful to you, every single one of you," the 39-year-old told the crowd. "I'm so grateful. I remember when we started the show, we couldn't get enough people to fill an audience."
The South African star went on to deliver an emotional monologue thanking his mother and all the Black women in his life with a specific shout-out to past Daily Show guests Roxane Gay and Tarana Burke for challenging and teaching him.
"This is random, for some, but special shout-out to Black women," he said. "I've often been credited with having these grand ideas. People are like, ‘Trevor, you're so smart.' I'm like, ‘Who do you think teaches me? Who do you think has shaped me, nourished me and formed me?'"
Since Noah's departure, a group of rotating guests have hosted The Daily Show, including Chelsea Handler, Al Franken, Leslie Jones and Wanda Sykes.