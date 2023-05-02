Trevor Noah's Next Job Revealed After The Daily Show Exit

Watch : Trevor Noah Teases 2 BIG Surprise Performers at 2023 Grammys

Trevor Noah is back in business.

The comedian has found his next gig just over four months after he said goodbye to The Daily Show last December.

Noah will executive produce a U.S. version of the famed British late-night TV series Mock the Week for Amazon Freevee alongside the show's original co-creator Dan Patterson, the streamer announced May 1. The half-hour program will feature stand-up comedy, panels and improvised games as two teams of comedians taking a satirical swipe at current news, pop culture and world events.

Think The Daily Show meets Whose Line Is It Anyway?.

"Two things I'm most passionate about in life are paying my landlord and making people laugh. We could all use a little bit more laughter as we continue to navigate today's crazy world," Noah said in a statement. "By bringing Mock the Week to America with the talented Dan Patterson, I'm looking forward to doing just that."