Get 3 Pairs of BaubleBar Earrings for $12 and More Disney Jewelry Deals

Don't miss these discounts on Mickey Mouse, Frozen, and Disney Princess jewelry from BaubleBar.

By Marenah Dobin May 02, 2023 2:42 PMTags
E! Insider Shop BaubleBar Disney DealsBaubleBar

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you revere Disneyland as your happiest place on earth, bring the magic from the theme park to your everyday life with some jewelry and accessories. Right now, there's a major sale at BaubleBar. And, yes, that includes its Disney Collection.

BaubleBar shoppers can use the promo code BB20 to save 20% on their favorite Disney styles. That's not all though. This discount also applies to the Disney items in the sale section, which means you'll get an extra discount. Depending on which products you want, you can get styles for as low as $10.

Get three pairs of Frozen earrings for just $12. Another exciting deal on the site right now is the 12 Months Of Disney Gift Set, which has $384 worth of earrings for just $100. Personalize this pavé bracelet with your name or initials. Ditch your hoops for these Mickey Mouse Threader Hoop Earrings. And, you can't forget about BaubleBar's best-selling Pisa Bracelet. You'll adore this Disney revamp.

There are so many sought-after Disney styles from BaubleBar. If you need some help narrowing down your shopping, here are some standout picks.

These 21 Affordable Amazon Jewelry Pieces Keep Selling Out

Disney Gift Sets on Sale

BaubleBar Disney Frozen Earring Set

Don't "Let It Go" when it comes to your love of Frozen. These stud earrings are a fun tribute to your favorite movie.

$58
$12
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Mickey Mouse And Minnie Mouse Disney Jewelry Gift Set

This set celebrates Disney's most iconic duo, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. This set comes with two necklaces and two pairs of earrings in a ready-to-gift box.

$68
$32
BaubleBar

BaubleBar 12 Months Of Disney Gift Set

A whole year of Disney earrings is better than any calendar. There's a pair for each month, crafted with a specific theme in mind from St. Patrick's Day to Halloween. These earrings are available exclusively in this set, so make sure to scoop up yours before they're gone.

$384
$100
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Disney Princess Necklace Gift Set

The Disney Princess Necklace Gift Set will make you feel like royalty every day. There are five necklaces with sparkling enamel charms depicting your favorite Disney Princesses.

$98
$32
BaubleBar

Disney Bracelets on Sale

These are some of the top-selling Disney bracelets. If you want to check out more Disney bracelets, shop here.

BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney Pavé Pisa Bracelet

The BaubleBar Pisa Bracelets are iconic. If you adore Disney, you'll love this Mickey Mouse version. It's also available in silver.

$34
$27
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney Custom Slider Bracelet - Retro Pavé

This is the chicest Disney bracelet you've ever seen. Who doesn't love something personalized?

$58
$46
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Mickey Initial Pisa Bracelet

This initial bracelet is a Disney essential.

$28
$9
BaubleBar

Disney Earrings on Sale

Here are some of the most sought-after Disney earrings. If you want to check out some additional options, click here.

BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney 3D Silhouette Earrings

Channel that Disney magic with these Mickey Mouse earrings.

$38
$12
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney 18K Gold Plated Sterling Silver Hoop Earrings

Hoop earrings + Mickey Mouse + Cubic Zirconia stones= a total must-have.

$72
$32
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney Let It Snow Earrings

Bring some sparkle to your winter looks with these Mickey snowflake earrings.

$48
$16
BaubleBar

Disney Necklaces on Sale

These Disney necklaces are just what you need to complete any ensemble. If you want additional options, shop here.

BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney 18K Gold & Cubic Zirconia Asymmetrical Necklace

This Disney necklace is fun, yet elegant. You can wear it everyday or dress it up with ease.

$88
$70
BaubleBar

Disney Bag Charms on Sale

The Disney Bag charms have such a devoted following and they make great gifts. If you want more options, click here.

BaubleBar Minnie Mouse Disney Bag Charm - Classic

This Minnie Mouse bag charm is a classic that goes with everything.

$68
$54
BaubleBar

BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney Bag Charm - Classic

Bring Mickey Mouse everywhere you go with this iconic bag charm.

$68
$51
BaubleBar

While you're shopping at BaubleBar, this necklace Katie Holmes wore is back in stock after selling out four times.

