You'll Be Buggin' Over the Viral Cockroach at Met Gala 2023

There was a surprise attendee at the Met Gala 2023—a cockroach. Read more about the viral guest's cameo at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

First there was the fly at the 2020 vice presidential debate. Then, there was the spider at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. Now, a cockroach is trying to scurry into the action.

Despite a parade of well-heeled stars at the 2023 Met Gala, all eyes were on the six-legged uninvited guest climbing up the steps of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

After Variety shared a video of the cockroach crawling across the carpet and photographer Kevin Mazur captured the cameo, it wasn't long before the insect went viral.

"Omg!" one social media user tweeted. "Who she wearing????" Asked another, "Did the photographer get its good side?" Chimed in a third, "It was the star at the moment."

However, the cockroach's fame was short-lived as the outlet later confirmed the bug had met its end—likely under a pair of designer stilettos.

"It is with deep sadness that we must report the #MetGala cockroach was stepped on," Variety tweeted later that evening. "#RIP." 

But this wasn't the only moment of the night that left us all, um, floored. From pregnancy announcements and hair transformations to wardrobe changes and jaw-dropping outfits the Met Gala, which honored the late designer Karl Lagerfeld this year, was full of unforgettable moments.

photos
Inside the 2023 Met Gala: All the Candid Photos

To see photos of stars' looks at the soirée, keep scrolling.

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Cardi B

In Thom Browne

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

In Schiaparelli

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

Rihanna

In Valentino

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid

In Givenchy

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Bad Bunny

In Jacquemus

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

In Jean Paul Gaultier

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Gisele Bundchen

In Chanel SS07 Couture

John Shearer/WireImage

Maluma

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lizzo

John Shearer/WireImage

Pedro Pascal

In Valentino

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

In Karl Lagerfeld

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Jared Leto

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

In Ralph Lauren

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jenna Ortega

In Thom Browne

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton

In Marc Jacobs

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Viola Davis

In Valentino

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Anne Hathaway

In Atelier Versace

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Doja Cat

In Oscar de la Renta

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Billie Eilish

In custom Simone Rocha

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

In Marc Jacobs

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie

In Chanel

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Letitia Wright

In Prada

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Bradley Cooper

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Janelle Monae

In Thom Browne

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Daisy Edgar-Jones

In Gucci and Bucherer Fine Jewellery

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling

John Shearer/WireImage

A$AP Rocky

In Gucci

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

In Valentino

John Shearer/WireImage

Nicola Peltz Beckham

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

In Gucci

photos
View More Photos From Met Gala 2023: Red Carpet Fashion

