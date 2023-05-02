You'll Be Buggin' Over the Viral Cockroach at Met Gala 2023

Watch : BEST Met Gala 2023 Moments: Cardi B, Anne Hathaway, Halle Bailey & More

First there was the fly at the 2020 vice presidential debate. Then, there was the spider at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. Now, a cockroach is trying to scurry into the action.

Despite a parade of well-heeled stars at the 2023 Met Gala, all eyes were on the six-legged uninvited guest climbing up the steps of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

After Variety shared a video of the cockroach crawling across the carpet and photographer Kevin Mazur captured the cameo, it wasn't long before the insect went viral.

"Omg!" one social media user tweeted. "Who she wearing????" Asked another, "Did the photographer get its good side?" Chimed in a third, "It was the star at the moment."

However, the cockroach's fame was short-lived as the outlet later confirmed the bug had met its end—likely under a pair of designer stilettos.

"It is with deep sadness that we must report the #MetGala cockroach was stepped on," Variety tweeted later that evening. "#RIP."

But this wasn't the only moment of the night that left us all, um, floored. From pregnancy announcements and hair transformations to wardrobe changes and jaw-dropping outfits the Met Gala, which honored the late designer Karl Lagerfeld this year, was full of unforgettable moments.