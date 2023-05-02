See How Rihanna, Kylie Jenner and More Switched Up Their Met Gala Looks for After-Party Attire

These outfit changes deserve a round of applause.
After the first Monday in May officially commenced—better known as Met Gala 2023—a slew of celebs including Rihanna, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny not only shut down the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, but they also turned heads with their fashionable after-party looks.
Take for instance, the "Only Girl in the World" singer. Rihanna not only closed out the infamous carpet like only she can—in a white Valentino gown paired with a top touting large camellia, Chanel's notable flower—in honor of Karl Lagerfeld, but she made sure to work with the theme in mind for her change of attire, too.
For her second look out of the town, the Grammy winner—who is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky—rocked a white buttoned-down crop top paired with a full-length skirt, which featured a thigh-high slit and embellishments.
However, Rihanna isn't the only one who's after-party look was exactly what we came for. Keep reading to see some celebs switch it up after Met Gala 2023.