See How Rihanna, Kylie Jenner and More Switched Up Their Met Gala Looks for After-Party Attire

Rihanna, Olivia Wilde, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were among the stars who swapped out their extraordinary Met Gala 2023 looks for different outfits as they attended after-parties.

Watch: Met Gala 2023 COUPLES: Rihanna, A$AP Rocky & More!

These outfit changes deserve a round of applause.
 
After the first Monday in May officially commenced—better known as Met Gala 2023—a slew of celebs including Rihanna, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny not only shut down the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, but they also turned heads with their fashionable after-party looks.
 
Take for instance, the "Only Girl in the World" singer. Rihanna not only closed out the infamous carpet like only she can—in a white Valentino gown paired with a top touting large camellia, Chanel's notable flower—in honor of Karl Lagerfeld, but she made sure to work with the theme in mind for her change of attire, too.
 
For her second look out of the town, the Grammy winner—who is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky—rocked a white buttoned-down crop top paired with a full-length skirt, which featured a thigh-high slit and embellishments.

photos
Inside the 2023 Met Gala: All the Candid Photos

However, Rihanna isn't the only one who's after-party look was exactly what we came for. Keep reading to see some celebs switch it up after Met Gala 2023.

Shutterstock, Getty Images
Gisele Bündchen

For her look on the Met Gala red carpet, the model included a striking twist on her set of Angel wings, but switched it up to the dark side, rocking an all-black chic look for the after-party.

Getty Images, Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID
Dua Lipa

The singer who was a co-host for the gala, has us levitating with her Chanel ballgown. But her after-party look, which consisted of an all-black short set paired with Chanel accessories, also blew minds.

Getty Images
Kendall Jenner

The Kardashians star—who dazzled in a black bodysuit with incredible shoulder detail on the red carpet—upped the ante for her after-party look, changing into a sheer risqué mini dress.

DNPhotography/ABACA/Shutterstock, BACKGRID
Rihanna

The pregnant singer, who closed the red carpet with her all-white ensemble, changed into another heavenly look, wearing a white crop top and long skirt for her night out.

Getty Images
Bad Bunny

Though the Grammy winner turned heads with his all-white attire on the red carpet, Bad Bunny kept it casual for his after-party look, sporting a tan jacket and white T-shirt paired with brown pants.

Shutterstock, Getty Images
Kylie Jenner

For the Met Gala 2023 red carpet, the 25-year-old was red hot with her dress of choice but cooled it down a bit with her black full-length dress as her second look.

Shutterstock, PapCulture / BACKGRID
Gigi Hadid

The model—who struck a pose on the event's red carpet in a sheer corset-gown—continued to bet on all-black, changing into a black leather trenchcoat for her after-party ensemble.

Shutterstock, Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

For Met Gala 2023, the stylish couple attended the annual event in classic Valentino but switched up for their after-party outfits. The White Tiger actress wore a bright red dress complete with a slit, while the singer donned a black tuxedo.

Shutterstock, Getty Images
Olivia Wilde

The Don't Worry Darling director—who wore a Chloé white and gold gown for the soiree itself—changed into a sleeveless netted metallic dress later in the evening.

