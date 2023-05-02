Kylie Jenner Has the Best Plus-One in Daughter Stormi for Met Gala Night 2023

Watch : Met Gala 2023: This Year's Theme EXPLAINED

Kylie Jenner had an adorable guest at her side for the Met Gala 2023.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder was accompanied by daughter Stormi Webster, who shares with ex Travis Scott, as she made her way to New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1. (See all the breathtaking looks from the night here.)

While Kylie stepped out of her hotel in a two-toned Jean Paul Gaultier dress and robe, Stormi wore an all-denim look with a white T-shirt and black sneakers. However, the 5-year-old didn't walk with her mom inside the Met Gala, given the charity fundraiser's age restriction that went into effect in 2018. At the time, organizers said the event was "not an appropriate event for people under 18," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

And Stormi—who Kylie shares with ex Travis along with son Aire Webster, 14 months—wasn't the only young member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan in NYC.