Kylie Jenner Has the Best Plus-One in Daughter Stormi for Met Gala Night 2023

Kylie Jenner had an adorable guest at her side for the Met Gala 2023.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder was accompanied by daughter Stormi Webster, who shares with ex Travis Scott, as she made her way to New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1. (See all the breathtaking looks from the night here.)
While Kylie stepped out of her hotel in a two-toned Jean Paul Gaultier dress and robe, Stormi wore an all-denim look with a white T-shirt and black sneakers. However, the 5-year-old didn't walk with her mom inside the Met Gala, given the charity fundraiser's age restriction that went into effect in 2018. At the time, organizers said the event was "not an appropriate event for people under 18," according to The Hollywood Reporter.
And Stormi—who Kylie shares with ex Travis along with son Aire Webster, 14 months—wasn't the only young member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan in NYC.
Kim Kardashian and daughter North West were also spotted heading over to the Met Gala together, shortly before the SKIMS founder was photographed by herself on the red carpet in a Schiaparelli gown adorned with pearls. Kim, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, who donned Marc Jacobs bodysuit to the event, all posed together for a family portrait.
Even if North couldn't be in attendance at the gala, she embraced the Met Gala theme—which this year honored the late designer Karl Lagerfeld—when she arrived in New York over the weekend with cousin Penelope Disick, the daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick. The two wore quilted Chanel bags and dark sunglasses for their outing.
Looks like Stormi, North and Penelope are gearing up to be an iconic fashion trio in the future.
