These Are the adidas Sneakers Everyone Will Be Wearing All Summer Long

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When it comes to adidas sneakers, everyone has seemingly come to a consensus. That consensus being pure fashion frenzy. From the Samba sneakers to the Gazelles, the iconic sportswear line has delivered classic sneakers that are standing the test of time and trend cycles. Whether you're scrolling on social media or strolling the sidewalks, you'll see the iconic three stripes just about everywhere.
As we start building a foolproof summer wardrobe, there are a few must-have looks from adidas that we're eager to add to our collection. So, we rounded up some of the most sought-after adidas shoes that we predict everyone will be wearing this summer. The timeless adidas looks seem to have a few things in common. They're sleek, effortless and sport the quintessential three stripes that everyone knows and loves, but with a retro twist. The nostalgic shoes can be paired with jeans, trousers, slip dresses and more, making them super versatile and easy to style for any occasion.
Simply put, these are the sneakers we're obsessed with for the summer. Read ahead to shop some of the most coveted adidas styles to kick off the warmer season.
Samba OG Shoes
If you're wondering how the Samba OG Shoes are one of the most-loved styles out there, just check out the nostalgic, versatile and easy-to-style silhouette. The look has been seen on fashionistas, models and it-girls, and because of its effortless design, the sneaker can be paired with slip dresses, jeans, trousers, cargos and more.
Gazelle Bold Shoes
Add some flair to your sneaker collection with these Gazelle Bold Shoes. It's the classic Gazelle look that everyone knows and loves, elevated with a cool and trendy platform. The fashion-forward upgrade to the already popular sneaker is bound to make them even more sought-after this summer.
Gazelle Shoes
The classic Gazelle kicks can be paired with jeans, skirts, cargo pants and more. Stick with the classic shades or get bold for the summer with the vibrant color options.
Campus 00s Shoes
Add a playful touch to your shoe game with the Campus 00s Shoes. While the comfy, chunky kicks are super stylish and on-trend, the sneaker still has the quintessential adidas stripes.
Busenitz Pro Shoes
Reminiscent of soccer cleats, these Busenitz Pro Shoes are a timeless everyday sneaker you can wear every day. The comfortable, cushioned shoes are perfect to pack for your summer vacation.
Forum Bonega Shoes
These ultra-trendy Forum Bonega Shoes have the right amount of height with the stylish platform. They're easy to pair with jeans, mini dresses, parachute pants and any other summer ensemble you have in mind.
While you're shopping fashion trends, check out all the pieces you need to achieve the quiet luxury aesthetic.