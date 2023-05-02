These Are the adidas Sneakers Everyone Will Be Wearing All Summer Long

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

When it comes to adidas sneakers, everyone has seemingly come to a consensus. That consensus being pure fashion frenzy. From the Samba sneakers to the Gazelles, the iconic sportswear line has delivered classic sneakers that are standing the test of time and trend cycles. Whether you're scrolling on social media or strolling the sidewalks, you'll see the iconic three stripes just about everywhere.

As we start building a foolproof summer wardrobe, there are a few must-have looks from adidas that we're eager to add to our collection. So, we rounded up some of the most sought-after adidas shoes that we predict everyone will be wearing this summer. The timeless adidas looks seem to have a few things in common. They're sleek, effortless and sport the quintessential three stripes that everyone knows and loves, but with a retro twist. The nostalgic shoes can be paired with jeans, trousers, slip dresses and more, making them super versatile and easy to style for any occasion.

Simply put, these are the sneakers we're obsessed with for the summer. Read ahead to shop some of the most coveted adidas styles to kick off the warmer season.