All The Purr-fect Nods To Karl Lagerfeld's Cat Choupette at the Met Gala 2023

Chloe Fineman was among the stars who donned cat-themed accessories at the Met Gala 2023, which honored the life and legacy of Karl Lagerfeld.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez May 02, 2023 12:13 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetMet GalaKarl LagerfeldCelebritiesE! Insider
Watch: Kim Kardashian Has a Purr-fect Time With Karl Lagerfeld's Cat

The Met Gala 2023 wasn't complete without some paw-esome accessories.

As the May 1 event was in honor of the late Karl Lagerfeld, some attendees such as Chloe Fineman brought their most fur-tastic looks. After all, the fashion designer was known for the adoration of his cat and four-legged muse, Choupette. (See every star at the Met Gala 2023 here.)

For the occasion, Chloe stepped out at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in a Wiederhoeft gown with a bejeweled cat purse. Meanwhile, Doja Cat embraced her stage name and stunned in an Oscar de la Renta dress complete with cat ears.

James Corden's suit was "Choupette blue," according to Live From E!: The Met Gala 2023, a reference to the cat's sapphire-colored eyes. And Jared Leto topped all nods by literally showing up as Choupette, posing in a life-sized cat costume before unmasking himself.

photos
Met Gala 2023: Red Carpet Fashion

The looks filled a cat-sized hole at Met Gala after it was revealed that Choupette won't be gracing the carpet—despite receiving a coveted invitation.

"A million thanks to all of you my fans, animal lovers & Daddy's admirers," said a May 1 post to her verified Instagram account, which is run by Choupette's guardian and Karl's former housekeeper Françoise Caçote. "You have all shown the kindest enthusiasm and unconditional support, I say MERCI ! Many people invited me to walk the red carpet of the #METGALA2023 in tribute to Daddy, but we preferred to stay peacefully & cozy at home. We pay tribute to my Daddy every day since his parting and we are very moved to see one more day dedicated to him."

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

2

Rise & Shine Because Kylie Jenner Shut Down the Met Gala Red Carpet

3

Katie Pladl and the Father-Daughter Incest Case That Ended in Murder

Instead, the 11-year-old Birman cat will watch from the comfort of her Parisian home. But despite her absence from the Met Gala, Choupette has been on the minds of attendees ahead of the event with Kim Kardashian even stopping by for a visit.

"Had a date with Choupette Lagerfeld in Paris," the SKIMS founder wrote on Instagram April 26. "We then spent some time at @karllagerfeld's office to get a little inspiration for the Met."

Keep scrolling to see all the best feline-themed looks stars wore to the Met Gala 2023.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Chloe Fineman
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Doja Cat
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Jared Leto
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
James Corden
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Lil Nas X
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Janelle Monáe
Watch Live From E!: Met Gala 2023 today, May 1, starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

Trending Stories

1

Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

2

Rise & Shine Because Kylie Jenner Shut Down the Met Gala Red Carpet

3

Katie Pladl and the Father-Daughter Incest Case That Ended in Murder

4

Serena Williams Announces She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2 at Met Gala

5

North West Steps Out With Mom Kim Kardashian on the Way to Met Gala