All The Purr-fect Nods To Karl Lagerfeld's Cat Choupette at the Met Gala 2023

The Met Gala 2023 wasn't complete without some paw-esome accessories.
As the May 1 event was in honor of the late Karl Lagerfeld, some attendees such as Chloe Fineman brought their most fur-tastic looks. After all, the fashion designer was known for the adoration of his cat and four-legged muse, Choupette. (See every star at the Met Gala 2023 here.)
For the occasion, Chloe stepped out at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in a Wiederhoeft gown with a bejeweled cat purse. Meanwhile, Doja Cat embraced her stage name and stunned in an Oscar de la Renta dress complete with cat ears.
James Corden's suit was "Choupette blue," according to Live From E!: The Met Gala 2023, a reference to the cat's sapphire-colored eyes. And Jared Leto topped all nods by literally showing up as Choupette, posing in a life-sized cat costume before unmasking himself.
The looks filled a cat-sized hole at Met Gala after it was revealed that Choupette won't be gracing the carpet—despite receiving a coveted invitation.
"A million thanks to all of you my fans, animal lovers & Daddy's admirers," said a May 1 post to her verified Instagram account, which is run by Choupette's guardian and Karl's former housekeeper Françoise Caçote. "You have all shown the kindest enthusiasm and unconditional support, I say MERCI ! Many people invited me to walk the red carpet of the #METGALA2023 in tribute to Daddy, but we preferred to stay peacefully & cozy at home. We pay tribute to my Daddy every day since his parting and we are very moved to see one more day dedicated to him."
Instead, the 11-year-old Birman cat will watch from the comfort of her Parisian home. But despite her absence from the Met Gala, Choupette has been on the minds of attendees ahead of the event with Kim Kardashian even stopping by for a visit.
"Had a date with Choupette Lagerfeld in Paris," the SKIMS founder wrote on Instagram April 26. "We then spent some time at @karllagerfeld's office to get a little inspiration for the Met."
Keep scrolling to see all the best feline-themed looks stars wore to the Met Gala 2023.