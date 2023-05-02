All The Purr-fect Nods To Karl Lagerfeld's Cat Choupette at the Met Gala 2023

Watch : Kim Kardashian Has a Purr-fect Time With Karl Lagerfeld's Cat

The Met Gala 2023 wasn't complete without some paw-esome accessories.

As the May 1 event was in honor of the late Karl Lagerfeld, some attendees such as Chloe Fineman brought their most fur-tastic looks. After all, the fashion designer was known for the adoration of his cat and four-legged muse, Choupette. (See every star at the Met Gala 2023 here.)

For the occasion, Chloe stepped out at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City in a Wiederhoeft gown with a bejeweled cat purse. Meanwhile, Doja Cat embraced her stage name and stunned in an Oscar de la Renta dress complete with cat ears.

James Corden's suit was "Choupette blue," according to Live From E!: The Met Gala 2023, a reference to the cat's sapphire-colored eyes. And Jared Leto topped all nods by literally showing up as Choupette, posing in a life-sized cat costume before unmasking himself.