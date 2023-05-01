Jessica Chastain Debuts Platinum-Blonde Hair Transformation at Met Gala 2023

Watch : Met Gala 2023: This Year's Theme EXPLAINED

Jessica Chastain brought the drama to Met Gala 2023—and Karl Lagerfeld would have loved it.

In honor of the evening's theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," the Oscar winner debuted newly platinum-blonde hair, a drastic change from her signature fiery-red tresses. And be they hers or borrowed for the occasion, Chastain's locks were the epitome of fierceness—and respect.

"Any guesses who's my inspo for tonight ?" she captioned a preview of her Elizabeth Stewart-styled look on Instagram, the quick video featuring her slipping on some dark square-lens shades, à la Lagerfeld. The German designer was also known for his snow-white hair, which he always wore pulled back in a ponytail (lots of those at the Met tonight, too).

Chastain's custom black strapless gown, lack tulle gloves, jewelry and sunglasses were all Gucci.

