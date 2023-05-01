Cher and Boyfriend Alexander Edwards Break Up

Watch : Cher GUSHES Over BF A.E. Producing Songs for Her 2 New Albums

Cher is settling in to life after love.

The "Believe" singer is single once again after recently breaking up with boyfriend Alexander "A.E" Edwards, E! News confirmed. A source close to the former couple confirmed that the two separated a few weeks ago, but that the split was amicable.

The Oscar winner and music producer first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted on a date night in West Hollywood in November 2022. Days later, she confirmed they were dating by tweeting a photo of her then-boyfriend with a red heart emoji.

Since going official on social media, the duo frequently showed off their love for each other during date nights at Hollywood events, including 2023 Grammys parties.

In March, Cher revealed to E! News she and Edwards were mixing business and pleasure by working on music together for her upcoming album. "Some of the songs Alexander gave me, so I'm pretty excited about that," she gushed. "He's a producer and a writer and he does everything, so I'm happy about that."