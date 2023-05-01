Seth Meyers Admits Being Away From the Kids Is the Highlight of Met Gala 2023 Date Night With Alexi Ashe

Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe are ready for a late night out.
The Late Night host admitted on Live From E!: The Met Gala 2023 that "being away from our children" is what the parents of three were most looking forward to as they ascended the steps at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
And though Meyers and his attorney wife of nine years had just arrived, he was calling their so-far argument-free evening a success. "Usually halfway up the stairs we're at each other's throats" he quipped. Ashe also gave date night a "10 out of 10."
Asked for a closer look at their coordinated ensembles, he in a classic tux and Ashe in a strapless black column dress with a tasteful V-cut down the front and her hair tied back in an on-trend bow, Meyers explained that they "just listen and follow instructions." And on this occasion, he said, their marching orders were courtesy of Tom Ford.
Of course, this isn't Meyers and Ashe's first rodeo, the couple having attended several Met Galas, including last year's, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion."
Talking about the 2017 Met Gala on Live With Kelly and Ryan, Meyers noted that he and his wife usually kept it relatively simple because, he explained, "no one wants to see me make a big choice." And celebs, they're just like us: Rihanna was their No. 1 sighting. She "waved at the person next to us," Meyers shared. "Not at us, but just to get an adjacent wave from Rihanna...oh, to be in the wave zone..."
Priceless. Here's hoping for a full-on hello tonight.
The 2023 theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," with many celebs paying homage in Chanel, where he served as creative director for 30 years, and nods to the late designer's eponymous line.