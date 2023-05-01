Exclusive

Seth Meyers Admits Being Away From the Kids Is the Highlight of Met Gala 2023 Date Night With Alexi Ashe

Seth Meyers and wife Alexi Ashe are enjoying their grown-ups-only night at the Met Gala 2023.

Watch: Seth Meyers & Wife Alexi Ashe Have Date Night at Met Gala

Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe are ready for a late night out.

The Late Night host admitted on Live From E!: The Met Gala 2023 that "being away from our children" is what the parents of three were most looking forward to as they ascended the steps at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

And though Meyers and his attorney wife of nine years had just arrived, he was calling their so-far argument-free evening a success. "Usually halfway up the stairs we're at each other's throats" he quipped. Ashe also gave date night a "10 out of 10."

Asked for a closer look at their coordinated ensembles, he in a classic tux and Ashe in a strapless black column dress with a tasteful V-cut down the front and her hair tied back in an on-trend bow, Meyers explained that they "just listen and follow instructions." And on this occasion, he said, their marching orders were courtesy of Tom Ford.

