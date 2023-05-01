Jerry Springer Laid to Rest Near Chicago 3 Days After His Death

Watch : Jerry Springer's Cause of Death Revealed

Jerry Springer has been laid to rest.

The Jerry Springer Show host was buried during a private ceremony outside of Chicago on April 30, his rep confirmed to E! News. His family and friends were in attendance to pay their respects, while a public celebration of life is being planned for the future.

On April 27, Springer died peacefully at his home in suburban Chicago at age 79. His family said he had been battling a brief illness, with his rep later explaining that his cause of death was pancreatic cancer.

"Jerry's ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word," his rep and friend Jean Galvin said in a statement on behalf of Springer's family. "He's irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on."