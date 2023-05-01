Jerry Springer Laid to Rest Near Chicago 3 Days After His Death

Longtime TV host Jerry Springer was laid to rest in a private ceremony outside of Chicago with family and friends in attendance, his rep confirmed to E! News.

Watch: Jerry Springer's Cause of Death Revealed

Jerry Springer has been laid to rest. 

The Jerry Springer Show host was buried during a private ceremony outside of Chicago on April 30, his rep confirmed to E! News. His family and friends were in attendance to pay their respects, while a public celebration of life is being planned for the future.

On April 27, Springer died peacefully at his home in suburban Chicago at age 79. His family said he had been battling a brief illness, with his rep later explaining that his cause of death was pancreatic cancer.

"Jerry's ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word," his rep and friend Jean Galvin said in a statement on behalf of Springer's family. "He's irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on."

Springer—who was mayor of Cincinnati, Ohio in the 1970s—made a name for himself in entertainment with his talk show, which ran from 1991 to 2018. 

He explained his move from the political sphere to television by saying he didn't want to "get paid" through politics. 

Heidi Gutman/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

"My passion is politics, and I've always been able to separate how I make a living from my passions," he told Men's Health in 2015. "I never intended to make a living in politics. I grew up in the civil rights era, the anti-war era. I was your typical long-hair hippie. I was a war protester and all of that. I never gave a thought to making a living in politics. I got into politics because of my views."

After his eponymous show ended, he went on to appear in a variety of programs, including The Masked Singer, Dancing With the Stars and Judge Jerry, his own reality court show.

Ralf-Finn Hestoft/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

"Jerry Springer was much more than a talk show host who redefined television," a message on the Judge Jerry website now reads. "He was a savvy politician, pop cultural icon, and devout and loyal friend who was most proud when he spoke up for the marginalized and unrepresented. He connected equally with both the powerful and the man on the street."

The statement added, "Strangers would open up to him and he loved nothing more than to give them a voice. We deeply mourn his loss and are fortunate to have been partners in a career that was truly astounding and a life that emulated the very best of us."

He's remembered for his famous sign-off, "Take care of yourself and each other."

Springer is survived by his daughter Katie Springer, 47, who he shared with ex-wife Micki Velton.

(E! and NBCUniversal Syndication Studios are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

