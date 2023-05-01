Pregnant Karlie Kloss Debuts Baby Bump on the Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet

Karlie Kloss is pregnant with her second child! The supermodel rocked the ultimate accessory—her baby bump—in a body-hugging black dress on the Met Gala 2023 red carpet.

Karlie Kloss' best accessory for the Met Gala 2023? Her growing baby bump.

The supermodel announced she's pregnant with her second child while walking the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC on May 1. (See every star on the Met Gala 2023 red carpet here.)

The 30-year-old showed off her growing tummy in a body-hugging black long-sleeved, floor-length dress by Loewe, with nods to the evening's theme of Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. Kloss' sleek look featured gold details around the neck and waist, which she complimented with strands of long pearls draped around the same areas.

As for her glam, the former Project Runway host pulled her brunette hair back in a long ponytail.

Kloss' husband Josh Kushner was by her side for the annual fashion fanfare, which is co-chaired this year by Michaela CoelPenélope CruzRoger Federer and Dua Lipa, alongside Anna Wintour. The businessman looked handsome in a classic black tuxedo and bow tie while posing for pics with his other half.

Kloss and Kushner welcomed son Levi in March 2021. Last year, Kloss got emotional opening up about motherhood, calling it "the greatest joy I never knew."

"I just had this moment of like, ‘Wow, every woman who has a child, every parent goes through this,'" she Today in April 2022. "It's just the most profound experience that I had no idea until having a kid."

One month earlier, Kloss shared a sweet tribute to Levi on his first birthday. "In the blink of an eye my baby is 1," she wrote on Instagram. "Becoming a mama has been the greatest joy of my life, I have never grown more as an individual or loved more deeply. Levi, thank you for choosing us. @joshuakushner and I love you more than we can ever express. Xoxo."

Keep scrolling to see all the celebrity couples enjoying date night on the Met Gala red carpet.

