Pregnant Karlie Kloss Debuts Baby Bump on the Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet

Karlie Kloss' best accessory for the Met Gala 2023? Her growing baby bump.

The supermodel announced she's pregnant with her second child while walking the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC on May 1. (See every star on the Met Gala 2023 red carpet here.)

The 30-year-old showed off her growing tummy in a body-hugging black long-sleeved, floor-length dress by Loewe, with nods to the evening's theme of Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. Kloss' sleek look featured gold details around the neck and waist, which she complimented with strands of long pearls draped around the same areas.

As for her glam, the former Project Runway host pulled her brunette hair back in a long ponytail.

Kloss' husband Josh Kushner was by her side for the annual fashion fanfare, which is co-chaired this year by Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer and Dua Lipa, alongside Anna Wintour. The businessman looked handsome in a classic black tuxedo and bow tie while posing for pics with his other half.