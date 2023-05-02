How North West Saved Mom Kim Kardashian's Met Gala 2023 Dress

Watch : Met Gala 2023: Kim Kardashian's Doing Amazing Sweetie in Pearls

Kim Kardashian, you're doing amazing sweetie.

There's no denying The Kardashians star made a showstopping appearance at the 2023 Met Gala in a custom Schiaparelli gown embellished with 50,000 freshwater pearls that draped over her décolletage and from the hips downward. A form-fitting corset served as the middle piece, while she accessorized with a white floor-length shawl, matching heels and a chandelier choker necklace. (See every swoon-worthy arrival here.)

However, after leaving the fashion event on May 1, the SKIMS founder quite literally had to clutch her pearls as the bottom half of her dress broke apart with strands of pearls ripping off and scattering all over the ground.

But in true Kim fashion, she handled the wardrobe malfunction like a pro, smiling for the paparazzi as she made her way into the Ritz-Carlton Hotel. But long before the night ended, she had admitted to her design being slightly problematic.