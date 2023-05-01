Granger Smith Sends Support to Shaquil Barrett After Daughter's Drowning Death

Granger Smith is offering Shaquil Barrett support after the loss of his daughter Arrayah in a recent drowning accident.
The country musician, whose 3-year-old son River drowned in 2019, shared his support for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker in the comments section of his April 19 Instagram post about Arrayah's 2nd birthday.
Granger, who has become an advocate for water safety since his son's death, wrote in his April 30 note, "Love you brother."
The singer's message came just hours after the news broke that Arrayah had drowned in the family's swimming pool, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
The Tampa Police Department said in an April 30 statement, per the outlet, that officials arrived to the home at 9:30 a.m. ET in response to a child having fallen into the pool. Authorities transported Arrayah to the hospital, where, despite undergoing life-saving efforts, she passed away shortly after.
Arrayah was Shaquil's youngest child, whom he shared with wife Jordanna Barrett along with Shaquil Jr., 11, Braylon, 9, and Aaliyah, 8.
In response to the tragedy, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released a statement, calling the incident "heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family."
"Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time," the team wrote on Twitter April 30. "While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah."