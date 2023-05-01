Granger Smith Sends Support to Shaquil Barrett After Daughter's Drowning Death

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Granger Smith is offering Shaquil Barrett support after the loss of his daughter Arrayah in a recent drowning accident.

The country musician, whose 3-year-old son River drowned in 2019, shared his support for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker in the comments section of his April 19 Instagram post about Arrayah's 2nd birthday.

Granger, who has become an advocate for water safety since his son's death, wrote in his April 30 note, "Love you brother."

The singer's message came just hours after the news broke that Arrayah had drowned in the family's swimming pool, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The Tampa Police Department said in an April 30 statement, per the outlet, that officials arrived to the home at 9:30 a.m. ET in response to a child having fallen into the pool. Authorities transported Arrayah to the hospital, where, despite undergoing life-saving efforts, she passed away shortly after.