Why Karl Lagerfeld's Cat Choupette Is Not Attending Met Gala 2023

Watch : Kim Kardashian Has a Purr-fect Time With Karl Lagerfeld's Cat

Expect Choupette to pull off the chicest of moves without ever leaving her elegant perch.

While hopes were high that Karl Lagerfeld's beloved cat would attend the Met Gala 2023 in her late human's stead, the 11-year-old feline pawed on Instagram that she will be spending the evening à la Blake Lively—from the comfort of home.

"A million thanks to all of you my fans, animal lovers & Daddy's admirers," read a May 1 post on her official account (which is run by Choupette's guardian, Françoise Caçote, Lagerfeld's former housekeeper). "You have all shown the kindest enthusiasm and unconditional support, I say MERCI ! Many people invited me to walk the red carpet of the #METGALA2023 in tribute to Daddy, but we preferred to stay peacefully & cozy at home. We pay tribute to my Daddy every day since his parting and we are very moved to see one more day dedicated to him."

Perhaps Choupette sensed she would've stolen the show right out from under the two-legged types draped in Chanel, her late father's eponymous line and other designs befitting of this year's theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," and wanted to make sure the clothes remained the star.

Besides, the move is to always leave your adoring fans wanting more.

