Met Gala 2023: Proof Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes Win Even Off the Field

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes kicked off the 2023 Met Gala in jaw-dropping looks. This year's event honor's Karl Lagerfeld, the iconic Chanel designer who died in 2019.

There were no fumbles on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet.

Stepping out at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art May 1, Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Mahomes scored a fashion touchdown with their looks. For the Costume Institute's annual benefit—hosted this year by Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour—the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback rocked a black suit, collarless white shirt and sunglasses. Meanwhile, Brittany stunned in white gown adorned with a silver neckline and matching heels. (We'll punt you over here to see every star hit the museum's iconic steps.)

Needless to say, when it came to the theme—"Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," honoring the late Chanel designer—the duo absolutely won. 

Which is something they're pretty freakin' good at doing, especially Patrick. Earlier this year, the 27-year-old made history when his team defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, making him the first Black quarterback in NFL history to win more than one Super Bowl.

Off the field, being parents to daughter Sterling, 2, and son Patrick "Bronze", 5 months, also has them feeling like first place finishers.

And perhaps in a decade or so, we'll see Sterling grace the Met Gala steps. After all, she's already got great taste.

For her birthday in February, the tot was gifted a black quilted Chanel purse which Karl would absolutely approve of. "Did you get a new purse?" Brittany asked her daughter during a, you guessed it, unboxing video. "Do you love it? Is it Sterling's purse?"

While you wait for 2039's Met Gala (clearly you have some time), keep reading to see every jaw-dropping look from the exclusive event happening right now...

Watch Live From E!: Met Gala 2023 today, May 1, starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

