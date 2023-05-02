North West Steps Out With Mom Kim Kardashian on the Way to Met Gala Red Carpet

Watch : See North West Surprise Kim Kardashian Before The Met Gala

The next generation of Kardashians is preparing for the spotlight.

Kim Kardashian and daughter North West were photographed together on the way to the Met Gala on May 1, before Kim stepped out on the red carpet solo in a custom gown dripping in pearls from Schiaparelli.

Ahead of the event, North—the oldest child of Kim and Kanye West—wore a white jacket and top with distressed, oversized jeans and black boots. The 9-year-old accessorized with layered necklaces for the moment, which comes exactly 10 years after Kim attended her first Met Gala while pregnant with North.

North didn't walk the red carpet with Kim and aunts Kylie and Kendall Jenner and does not appear to be in attendance at the prestigious ball.

Over the weekend, North and cousin Penelope Disick touched down in New York with Kim—and they were totally dressed for the occasion by wearing Chanel pieces in honor of late designer Karl Lagerfeld, whose designs inspired the theme of the 2023 Met Gala.

On April 30, Kim, North and Penelope were decked out in Chanel's iconic quilted bags and dark sunglasses, while Penelope—who Kourtney Kardashian shares with ex Scott Disick—also wore a gold CC chain belt from the French label.