North West Steps Out With Mom Kim Kardashian on the Way to Met Gala Red Carpet

The next generation of Kardashians is preparing for the spotlight.
Kim Kardashian and daughter North West were photographed together on the way to the Met Gala on May 1, before Kim stepped out on the red carpet solo in a custom gown dripping in pearls from Schiaparelli.
Ahead of the event, North—the oldest child of Kim and Kanye West—wore a white jacket and top with distressed, oversized jeans and black boots. The 9-year-old accessorized with layered necklaces for the moment, which comes exactly 10 years after Kim attended her first Met Gala while pregnant with North.
North didn't walk the red carpet with Kim and aunts Kylie and Kendall Jenner and does not appear to be in attendance at the prestigious ball.
Over the weekend, North and cousin Penelope Disick touched down in New York with Kim—and they were totally dressed for the occasion by wearing Chanel pieces in honor of late designer Karl Lagerfeld, whose designs inspired the theme of the 2023 Met Gala.
On April 30, Kim, North and Penelope were decked out in Chanel's iconic quilted bags and dark sunglasses, while Penelope—who Kourtney Kardashian shares with ex Scott Disick—also wore a gold CC chain belt from the French label.
One possible reason North didn't attend the Met Gala the following day? It recently became an adults-only event.
Back in 2018, the charity fundraiser implemented a new age restriction, because it was deemed "not an appropriate event for people under 18," organizers of the Met Gala told The Hollywood Reporter. That rule has stopped teens from attending in the past, including a then-15-year-old Maddie Ziegler, who told the outlet, "I can't go, because I'm not old enough!" (Before the policy went into effect, some of the youngest guests included Elle Fanning at age 13 and Hailee Steinfeld at 14.)
Three years later, Billie Eilish, then 19, went on to become the youngest Met Gala co-host at the 2021 party.
But these days, it's clear North is ahead of the fashion curve and ready to take her place on the steps of the Met one day.
