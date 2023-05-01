9-1-1 Cancelled by Fox, Saved by Another Network in TV Shocker

Watch : Angela Bassett GLAMBOT: BTS at 2023 Oscars

9-1-1 has found a lifeline in ABC.

Fox announced May 1 that it has cancelled the fan-favorite series after six seasons. However, the hit drama—which explores the high-pressure experiences of first responders, firefighters and police officers and dispatchers—will live on thanks to another network.

In a surprising twist, ABC has picked up 9-1-1 for season seven, which will air during the 2023-2024 TV season. Following news of the show's move, ABC's parent company Disney addressed the surprising shakeup.

"Thanks to the creative drive of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, as well as the talented cast, 9-1-1 has been one of the most defining and original dramas on network television over the last six seasons and we are honored to bring it to the esteemed group of series on ABC," Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich said May 1. "It's a privilege to keep 9-1-1 in the family with 20th Television producing, and we look forward to telling more heart-racing and uplifting stories about these beloved characters on our air."