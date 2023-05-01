Vogue's Anna Wintour and Actor Bill Nighy Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple at Met Gala 2023

Watch : See Our Favorite Celebrity Couples Shut Down The Met Gala

Say hello to fashion's new it couple.

Anna Wintour and actor Bill Nighy made their red carpet debut as a couple during the Met Gala 2023. The Vogue Editor-in-Chief and Love Actually star confirmed their new romance after months of rumors by posing for pics together on the Metropolitan Museum of Art's staircase in NYC on May 1. (See ever star on the Met Gala 2023 red carpet here.)

Wintour, who is co-chairing the annual event alongside Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer and Dua Lipa, looked très chic in a sleek pearl column dress under a stunning floral patterned coat with green and lavender petals on it by Chanel, a nod to the night's theme of Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. The bobbed media mogul was all smiles while holding on to her man's arm. Wintour completed her glam getup with a giant diamond necklace.

As for Nighy, the British star looked dapper in a navy blue suit and tie with his signature black glasses.