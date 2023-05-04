Selfless by Hyram: Why Women Everywhere Love This Influencer's Skincare Line

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
If you've heard of skincare influencer Hyram Yarbro, then you probably know why you're here. If you haven't, then first of all, I'm proud of you for wanting to learn something new, and second, I'm excited to introduce you to his unique skincare line: Selfless by Hyram.
A collaboration between co-founders Hyram, Colette Yaxton, and Mark Curry, Selfless by Hyram is more than just an array of fragrance-, palm,- and cruelty-free products. Per the official website, Hyram describes it as "connect[ing] the world of beauty with social change."
By offering "high-quality skincare with incredible formations," including ingredients like sea kelp, mandelic acid, and rice bran, the influencer hopes to "give people an opportunity to empower others around the world who are impacted by some of the biggest global issues known to our generation."
In other words, Hyram says, "I want to help people change the world just by doing their skincare routine."
With simple, easy-to-use, and affordable products that are designed to work in harmony, you're able to do just that. Selfless by Hyram is skincare you can feel as good about using as you look thanks to using it.
Scroll on to shop six of their top-selling products below.
Selfless by Hyram Retinol and Rainbow Algae Repair Face Serum
"Suited for acne-prone and sensitive skin," according to the brand, this serum includes a variety of "nutrient-rich ingredients" that "work together overnight to help reduce the appearance of post-acne marks and target hyperpigmentation." Per Selfless by Hyram, they should help "provide a more even skin tone with a smoother, brighter complexion."
Selfless by Hyram Peptide Q10 and Ginger Daily Defense Antioxidant Face Serum
This serum is a "lightweight defense" with "a super-trio of clinically proven antioxidants," also per the brand. According to the line, the trio "work[s] together to protect skin from daily stressors, help[s] to prevent damage and visibly reduce skin fatigue," and contributes to "a healthy, glowing complexion."
Selfless by Hyram Mandelic Acid & Rice Bran Gentle Exfoliating Face Serum
Yes, it's another serum, but would you believe it? She's also different from the first two. (Real skincare mavens know.) This "innovative [and] multifunctional chemical exfoliant" was designed to "gently deliver results without irritation." On a personal note, I made the switch from a scrub to a chemical exfoliant on the advice of an esthetician, and the word "chemical" did give me pause, but it's made a total difference.
Selfless by Hyram Salicylic Acid and Sea Kelp Pore Clearing and Oil Control Face Serum
If you're looking to "reduce oiliness and unclog pores without over-drying," then per the brand, this one is for you. According to Selfless by Hyramm, its unique combination of ingredients does everything from reducing bacteria (preventing further breakouts) to protecting the skin from pollutants to improving its hydration.
Selfless by Hyram Centella and Green Tea Hydrating Gel Face Cleanser
If you've been waiting to hear about something that wasn't a serum for once, you're in luck! (Though really, This suitable-for-all-skin-types "gentle daily gel cleanser" should "cleanse...without drying or stripping."
Selfless by Hyram Niacinamide and Maracuja Daily Barrier Support Face Moisturizer
Described by the brand as "your daily skin support for happier and healthier skin," the gel-cream formula is made with "barrier-strengthening" and "bioactive" ingredients to soothe, hydrate, and even skin tone, per Hyram. It's ideal for those with "oily and combination skin, acne-prone skin and sensitive skin."
