Chloe Veitch Shares Her Handbag Essentials, Including a $7 Brow Gel With 4,000+ 5-Star Reviews

We interviewed Chloe Veitch because we think you'll like her picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Chloe Veitch is all about keeping it real. Whether you know the model and reality TV star from her roles in Too Hot to Handle or Perfect Match, her bubbly, honest personality always takes center stage. Chloe shared her infectious energy with E! and shared all the essential products she keeps in her handbag.

"Something I always keep in my bag when I'm on set is my Mac lipstick, just in case I'm feeling sultry," she shares. "A packet of mints, a few hair bands just in case my hair needs to go up and an eyebrow brush, so I can tame my baby hairs and my eyebrows!"

Aside from her top tech and beauty must-have items, Chloe unveils that she also carries around her Alcoholics Anonymous book to lift her spirits whenever she's feeling down and support her sobriety journey, along with "a note that helps me manifest becoming an actor. It says 'You are an actor. Think like an actor. Become an actor.'"

"As long as I reach out to people and share my problems— a problem shared is a problem halved— it helps me get to my best self," Chloe further shares. "And I also watch myself on YouTube if I'm feeling down to remind myself where I came from."

Read ahead to check out more of Chloe's must-have products that never go missing from her handbag.