Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Thought the 2023 awards season was impressive? Well, the fashion community would like you to hold their clutch.

Today marks the first Monday in May, which, for the uninformed, means the most stylish stars from around the world are flocking to New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art for the 2023 Met Gala. In other words, prepare yourself for the chicest, most glamorous—and let's be honest, most exclusive—party of the year.

As for what to expect from the Costume Institute's annual benefit? This year's theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," honoring the Chanel designer who died in February 2019 from complications of pancreatic cancer at age 85.

"Karl was so much more than our greatest and most prolific designer," Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour previously shared. "His creative genius was breathtaking and to be his friend was an exceptional gift."

And now, on May 1, expect to be gifted with unforgettable looks from the event's hosts Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer and Dua Lipa plus guests like Elle Fanning and Rita Ora.