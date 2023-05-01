Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Anna Wintour, Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz and Roger Federer host the 2023 Met Gala, themed "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," which honors the late Chanel designer.

Thought the 2023 awards season was impressive? Well, the fashion community would like you to hold their clutch.

Today marks the first Monday in May, which, for the uninformed, means the most stylish stars from around the world are flocking to New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art for the 2023 Met Gala. In other words, prepare yourself for the chicest, most glamorous—and let's be honest, most exclusive—party of the year.

As for what to expect from the Costume Institute's annual benefit? This year's theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," honoring the Chanel designer who died in February 2019 from complications of pancreatic cancer at age 85.

"Karl was so much more than our greatest and most prolific designer," Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour previously shared. "His creative genius was breathtaking and to be his friend was an exceptional gift."

And now, on May 1, expect to be gifted with unforgettable looks from the event's hosts Michaela CoelPenélope CruzRoger Federer and Dua Lipa plus guests like Elle Fanning and Rita Ora.

photos
Stars' First Met Gala Appearances

Alas, Blake Lively, who has become a Met Gala staple, won't be doing us a simple favor by gracing us with her presence. Rather, the Gossip Girl alum be watching from her couch with husband Ryan Reynolds.

You know you'll miss her, but if you'll also be catching all the action from the comfort of your home, allow E! to be your one and only source on all the can't-miss moments, starting with every star's must-see arrival below...

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Dua Lipa

In Chanel FW92 Couture

Penélope Cruz

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Bee Carrozzini

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

La La Anthony

Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Chloe Fineman

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Derek Blasberg

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Lisa Love

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Harvey Guillén

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Rachel Smith

From now until July, see 150 of Lagerfeld's most iconic designs on display at Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Watch Live From E!: Met Gala 2023 today, May 1, starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

