The Real Housewives of New York City Reboot Premiere Date Revealed

Watch : Jenna Lyons Talks Filming for New RHONY

The Real Housewives of New York City is back to turn up the heat this summer.

After a nearly two-year hiatus, Bravo announced on May 1 that the series' upcoming 14th season will finally premiere on July 16.

As previously announced, the series' newly rebooted cast—its most diverse ever—includes fashion blogger and Scout the City owner Sai De Silva, model and philanthropist Ubah Hassan, home renovation and design firm owner Erin Dana Lichy, fashion industry veteran Jenna Lyons, fashion publicist Jessel Taank and brand marketing and communications professional Brynn Whitfield.

RHONY season 13 concluded in September 2021 after a drama-plagued season. Nearly a year later, Bravo revealed in October 2022 they were completely recasting the series and saying goodbye to longtime stars Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan, as well as Leah McSweeney, who joined during season 12, and newbie Eboni K. Williams, the show's first Black Housewife.