The Real Housewives of New York City Reboot Premiere Date Revealed

The Real Housewives of New York City is back to turn up the heat this summer.
After a nearly two-year hiatus, Bravo announced on May 1 that the series' upcoming 14th season will finally premiere on July 16.
As previously announced, the series' newly rebooted cast—its most diverse ever—includes fashion blogger and Scout the City owner Sai De Silva, model and philanthropist Ubah Hassan, home renovation and design firm owner Erin Dana Lichy, fashion industry veteran Jenna Lyons, fashion publicist Jessel Taank and brand marketing and communications professional Brynn Whitfield.
RHONY season 13 concluded in September 2021 after a drama-plagued season. Nearly a year later, Bravo revealed in October 2022 they were completely recasting the series and saying goodbye to longtime stars Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan, as well as Leah McSweeney, who joined during season 12, and newbie Eboni K. Williams, the show's first Black Housewife.
As for how the new housewives are faring? Lyons revealed to E! News last December that filming had been "really fun" so far, though she wouldn't spill details on any cast drama.
"It's so different than what I expected," she added, "which I think is a good thing."
Meanwhile, De Silva previously shared how the season 14 cast will be a "refreshing" change for Bravoholics. "We are all extremely professional," she exclusively told E! News in October. "We all do our own thing. We all work, which is very nice. We are very positive and uplifting."
One thing De Silva said she was "not prepared" for? RHONY's die-hard fans.
"They're very blunt and honest, I have to say," she noted. "When they don't like something, they don't like something. I gotta respect that. I mean, hey, it's you who are watching at the end of the day. We do this for you."
The Real Housewives of New York City season 14 premieres Sunday, July 16, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
