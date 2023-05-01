North West and Penelope Disick Embrace Met Gala 2023 Theme in the Cutest Way

Ahead of the 2023 Met Gala, Kim Kardashian arrived at her hotel with her daughter North West and niece Penelope Disick. See how the trio dressed for this year's theme, which honors Karl Lagerfeld.

Bible: Nobody makes an entrance like a Kardashian.

And North West, 9, and Penelope Disick, 10, made a grand one of their own when they arrived in New York with Kim Kardashian ahead of the 2023 Met Gala.

Keeping with this year's dress code—which honors the late designer Karl Lagerfeld—the Kardashians star, 42, stepped out of her car in a Chanel ensemble consisting of a gray crop top, black leather pants and matching boots. She finished off her outfit with coordinating gloves—an accessory often worn by the fashion house's former creative director—a black, quilted bag and sunglasses featuring a gold chain across the front as well as the signature "CC" symbol along the side.

Of course, North and Penelope dressed for the occasion, too. Kim and Kanye West's daughter sported a black, short-sleeved leather top over a pair of black pants and completed her look with Chanel sunglasses, a vanity case bag and a high ponytail. As for Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's daughter, she selected a gray coat with yellow lapels over a black shirt and matching leather skirt. Penelope then completed her outfit with black boots, a gold chain belt and sunglasses.

And while the kids are just reaching double-digits, they already know the importance of self-care. To help unwind before the festivities, North arranged massages and had the room decorated with candles, white flowers and balloons that spelled out "Karl Lagerfeld Met Gala."

Gotham/GC Images

Kim seemed to appreciate the gesture and wrote on Instagram, "How sweet is North for surprising me tonight with this for us to relax before the Met."

The 2023 Met Gala will be held at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1. Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, and Anna Wintour are serving as co-chairs for the star-studded soirée.

Instagram

While fans wait to see what Kim and her crew will wear to the big event, here's a look back at some of the Kardashian kids' most adorable moments throughout the years.

instagram.com/khloekardashian
A True Dream

Khloe Kardashian's daughter and Rob Kardashian's daughter pose for pics for St. Patrick's Day 2023.

instagram.com/khloekardashian
"Miracle" Family Photo

Khloe Kardashian shared this photo of her daughter True Thompson, plus cousins Penelope Disick, Saint West, North West, Reign Disick, Psalm West and Dream Kardashian in February 2023. She wrote, "This photo was near a miracle to get lol...a handful of other other cousins were off running and playing."

instagram.com/khloekardashian
Double Besties

Penelope DisickNorth WestDream Kardashian and True Thompson appear together in February 2023.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Just Like Dad

Chicago, 4, sings her dad Kanye West and XXXTENTACION's song "True Love" while sitting in a vehicle with her little brother Psalm West, 3, in October 2022...

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Psalm Sings With Chicago

...the song references his and Kim Kardashian's four children, but Chicago and Psalm did not perform those parts.

TikTok
Too Cool

Kylie JennerStormi Webster and Kris Jenner lip-synch one of the momager's confessional lines from The Kardashians in an October 2022 TikTok video.

Instagram
"BFFAE"

In August 2022, Kim coined the acronym "best friends forever and ever" to describe True, Chicago and Dream.

Instagram
Camp North

Penelope Disick helps North West celebrate her 9th birthday with a "Camp North"-themed getaway to the wilderness with a group of BFFs.

Instagram
Tiny Dancers

"Today was incredible! Our girls had their first dance recital and they were perfection!!!!" Khloe shared in June 2022. "I am so proud of all four of my girls!"

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Meow Mix

The cousins celebrate True Thompson's fourth birthday during a cat-themed bash in April 2022.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
So Grown Up

Penelope and North snap a video during True's birthday party.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Purr-fect Party

Psalm accompanies True while playing with a furry friend.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Fab Foursome

The cousins pal around in a play pen.

Instagram/@KhloeKardashian
Dance Party

True and Dream have an epic dance party to Aqua's '90 hit song "Barbie Girl," which Khloe documented on Instagram.

Instagram/@KhloeKardashian
Encanto Queens

The BFFs also performed and sang along to the massively popular song from Encanto "We Don't Talk About Bruno."

Instagram/@KhloeKardashian
Bust a Move

Could their dance moves be any cuter?!

Instagram
"250 Million Kisses"

Chicago, True and Stormi give each other hugs and kisses in an adorable pic, shared by Kim on Sept. 1. "250 Million followers on IG. I love you guys!" Kim thanked her fans. "I wanted to post this pic because if I could get 250 million kisses from our babies my life would be complete." 

Instagram
Hug Huddle

Chicago, True and Stormi showed off their fashion prowess in stylish outfits as they had a hug huddle on Sept. 1. 

Instagram
BFFs

Chicago looks back at aunt Khloe as she holds hands with True on Aug. 4. 

Instagram
Window Shopping

Dream, Stormi, Chicago and True adorably went window shopping at The Grove on Aug. 4. "Cousins," Khloe captioned with a purple heart emoji.

Instagram
Summer Stands

Reign, Mason, Penelope and North set up a summer lemonade stand also selling custom bracelets on Aug. 1. Even Scott received a custom "Lord" bracelet from "pooshalini" Penelope!

Instagram
Triple Trouble

"The sweetest girls," Khloe Kardashian captioned a precious moment between cousins Dream KardashianTrue Thompson and Chicago West

Instagram
Besties for Life

Former E! star Natalie Halcro's daughter also joins the photo opp. 

Instagram
Say Cheese

Dream, True and Chicago sport matching purple leotards.

Instagram
Girls Run the World

"Are you ready for this cuteness?? I'm not!! #Cousins #Sisters #GirlsRunTheWorld," proud mom (and aunt) Khloe captioned an adorable pic of daughter True and nieces Chicago and Dream.

Instagram
Spring Snapshots

Chicago, True and Dream all gaze in the camera for a pic in May 2021. The trio of cousins seem to be having fun in the sun and enjoying the spring weather!

Instagram
Grinning Girls

Chicago, True and Dream are all smiles and hugs in a too-cute-for-words Instagram pic Khloe shared in May 2021. 

Instagram
Where's the Camera?

Seems like only Dream knew where the camera was at! Rob Kardashian's daughter is all smiles in a sweet photo beside cousins Psalm and Chicago. Kim Kardashian shared the snapshot in May 2021, with fans commenting that Chicago is a spitting image of the KUWTK star!

Instagram
Sunday Best

"Sunday Morning Sweetness," proud mom (and aunt!) Kim captioned an adorable pic of Psalm, Chicago and Dream.

Instagram
Three Times the Cuteness

Kim shared a series of snapshots of kids Psalm and Chicago with their cousin Dream in May 2021. 

photos
Watch Live From E!: Met Gala 2023 on Monday, May 1, starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

