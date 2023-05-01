North West and Penelope Disick Embrace Met Gala 2023 Theme in the Cutest Way

Bible: Nobody makes an entrance like a Kardashian.
And North West, 9, and Penelope Disick, 10, made a grand one of their own when they arrived in New York with Kim Kardashian ahead of the 2023 Met Gala.
Keeping with this year's dress code—which honors the late designer Karl Lagerfeld—the Kardashians star, 42, stepped out of her car in a Chanel ensemble consisting of a gray crop top, black leather pants and matching boots. She finished off her outfit with coordinating gloves—an accessory often worn by the fashion house's former creative director—a black, quilted bag and sunglasses featuring a gold chain across the front as well as the signature "CC" symbol along the side.
Of course, North and Penelope dressed for the occasion, too. Kim and Kanye West's daughter sported a black, short-sleeved leather top over a pair of black pants and completed her look with Chanel sunglasses, a vanity case bag and a high ponytail. As for Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's daughter, she selected a gray coat with yellow lapels over a black shirt and matching leather skirt. Penelope then completed her outfit with black boots, a gold chain belt and sunglasses.
And while the kids are just reaching double-digits, they already know the importance of self-care. To help unwind before the festivities, North arranged massages and had the room decorated with candles, white flowers and balloons that spelled out "Karl Lagerfeld Met Gala."
Kim seemed to appreciate the gesture and wrote on Instagram, "How sweet is North for surprising me tonight with this for us to relax before the Met."
The 2023 Met Gala will be held at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1. Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, and Anna Wintour are serving as co-chairs for the star-studded soirée.
