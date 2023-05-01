11 AAPI-Owned Brands To Support Throughout May & Year-Round, Too

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in the United States. Every month is shopping month here at E! Online. Or at least, in my department. So I'm thinking it's just good sense to combine the two in celebration, no?
Here's an easy way to honor Asian American and Pacific Islanders right now: By giving them your money. Well, not so literally. Below, you can check out a list of brands founded by AAPI that are absolutely worth shopping this month, as well as every other month throughout the year.
Whether you're looking to up your self-care game, wish you had bra that was supportive without uncomfortable wire digging in throughout the day, want to invest in a pair of heels for life, or something else, there's something on this list to love.
Scroll on to discover a few of your new favorite brands, and support AAPI Heritage Month along the way.
Sacheu Beauty Heavy Metal Kit
Enhance your beauty routine (and up the self-care game) with Sacheu Beauty's "Heavy Metal" kit. It includes all of Sacheu's "stainless steel heroes," as well as a tools stand to keep them organized.
Viski Ultimate Bar Essentials Kit
Viski's Ultimate Bar Essentials Kit really does have it all. Well, 17 pieces, at least. Those 17 are "a large Boston shaker tin, small shaker tin, double jigger measure, muddler, crystal mixing glass, Hawthorne strainer, twisted bar spoon, two crystal old fashioned glasses, a Lewis ice bag and wooden mallet, and six silver drink picks." Awoooga.
Kinflyte Freedom Bra Midi - Max Support
Those with fuller chests, this one's for
us you! Kinflyte's wireless, supportive, and velvety compression bra is "antibacterial, sweat-wicking, odor-resistant," and still somehow totally cute.
Volition Give Skin Its Lightbulb Moment Kit
Treat yourself to this "starter set of Volition best-selling brighteners," per the brand, that are powered by "nutrient-rich foods, hyaluronic acid, glycolic acid and fruit AHAS," to help "improve skin clarity and radiance for an enviable glow."
Gunas New York Jane Bag
Gunas New York is so enthusiastic about its multifunctional Jane bag, I feel like I need to let the brand speak for itself here. The "poised, polished, and powerful...Jane Satchel from our Premium Collection...is fully appointed with every luxury handbag amenity your heart desires." This includes "a removable and adjustable cross-body strap," as well as "an added bonus removable make-up bag for your cruelty-free beauty essentials," that could double as "a mini clutch for when you are on the go."
Woodey Ebony Veneer Wood Sunglasses
Woodey's sunglasses are more than just fashion-forward; they're designed to suit an active lifestyle. Per the brand, all pairs are both comfortable and "equipped with high-grade TAC polarized lenses," which offers "optimal vision comfort by reducing glare and glare." This makes them "ideal for driving on the road, at sea, or in the mountains."
Joey Baby Mathilde Necklace
Textured freshwater pearls in harmony with rose gold beads put a modern spin on this timeless strand.
BeReal Over Sized Tee and Cycle Short Set
Whether you're working out or just running errands, BeReal's sunny set helps you do it all with effortless style.
SantM Chiaia Heel
Sophisticated, simple, and most importantly, comfortable, SantM's Chiaia heels in black are a wardrobe staple you'll cherish for years to come.
Haus of Brilliance Sterling Silver Round Diamond Oval Cluster Earrings
Diamonds are a girl's best friend, and these glittering studs from Haus of Brilliance are no different.
Bloomist Off-White Novah Pitcher + EcoFaux Arbequina Olive Spray
At once a "sculptural object" inspired by Bauhaus and a functional vase per the brand, this Novah Pitcher (with its complementary faux plant) elevates any space.
