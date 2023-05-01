MasterChef Australia Judge Jock Zonfrillo Dead at 46

The culinary world has lost a star.
MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo died on April 30 at age 46, the show's network confirmed. A cause of death has yet to be revealed.
"Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia are deeply shocked and saddened at the sudden loss of Jock Zonfrillo, a beloved member of the MasterChef Australia family," a statement shared to Paramount ANZ's website on May 1 read. "Jock passed away in Melbourne yesterday."
Zonfrillo's family also reflected on their heartbreak amid his sudden passing.
"With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday," his loved ones wrote in another statement. "So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we're too overwhelmed to put them into words. For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky."
Their statement concluded, "We implore you to please let us grieve privately as we find a way to navigate through this and find space on the other side to celebrate our irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son and friend."
The new season of MasterChef Australia: Secrets & Surprises was set to premiere May 1. However, the network noted the show will not air this week.
Zonfrillo joined MasterChef Australia in 2019. He was also a chef, philanthropist and author, releasing his memoir Last Shot in 2021. However, Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia noted "he will be best remembered as a loving father, husband, brother and son." According to the Daily Mail, Zonfrillo welcomed kids Isla and Alfie with wife Lauren Fried as well as daughters Ava and Sophia during his previous marriages.
Zonfrillo's passion for the culinary arts formed at an early age.
"Determined and talented and with plenty of grit, Jock was born in Glasgow to an Italian father and a Scottish mother, which meant his formative years were heavily influenced by two strong cultures and it was his obsession with food and desire for a new pushbike that at just 12 years old fueled Jock to knock on kitchen doors looking for a job," the media companies' statement continued. "Jock's love and passion for food saw him become one of the youngest culinary students to do an apprenticeship at The Turnberry Hotel at just 15 years of age."
Over the years, Zonfrillo worked at several restaurants—including Restaurant 41 in Sydney and Magill Estate Restaurant in Adelaide—and launched Restaurant Orana and Restaurant Blackwood. However, his legacy goes beyond his culinary achievements.
"Jock's charisma, wicked sense of humor, generosity, passion and love for food and his family cannot be measured," Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia said in the statement. "He will be greatly missed."
After hearing of Zonfrillo's passing, several chefs paid tribute.
"In total shock to hear of the sudden death of chef Jock Zonfrillo," Jamie Oliver, who is set to appear in the premiere episode of MasterChef Australia's new season, tweeted. "Had the best time working with him for this year's @MasterChefau. Jock was very generous with his time and spirit in the show and will be so very missed. Sending heart felt love and condolences to all of his family, friends and the MasterChef team and contestants."
Added Gordon Ramsay, "Saddened by the devastating news of Jock Zonfrillo's passing. I truly enjoyed the time we spent together on MasterChef in Australia. Sending all my love to Lauren and the family in this difficult time."