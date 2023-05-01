MasterChef Australia Judge Jock Zonfrillo Dead at 46

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The culinary world has lost a star.

MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo died on April 30 at age 46, the show's network confirmed. A cause of death has yet to be revealed.

"Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia are deeply shocked and saddened at the sudden loss of Jock Zonfrillo, a beloved member of the MasterChef Australia family," a statement shared to Paramount ANZ's website on May 1 read. "Jock passed away in Melbourne yesterday."

Zonfrillo's family also reflected on their heartbreak amid his sudden passing.

"With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday," his loved ones wrote in another statement. "So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we're too overwhelmed to put them into words. For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky."

Their statement concluded, "We implore you to please let us grieve privately as we find a way to navigate through this and find space on the other side to celebrate our irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son and friend."