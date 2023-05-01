Prince William's Role in King Charles III's Coronation Revealed

Watch : Prince George's Role in King Charles III's Coronation Revealed

Prince William will have a big job during King Charles III's coronation.

So, what will his duties entail? According to the coronation liturgy shared by the Church of England, the Prince of Wales will present the king with the Stole Royal and the Robe Royal during the ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6.

As the church's website noted, the Stole and Robe Royal "represent what The King, as Sovereign, has been given by God." Just as how Queen Elizabeth II had a stole made for her coronation in 1953, King Charles III is having a stole commissioned for his big day. According to the website, the scarf will feature "significant Christian iconography, including the gridirons of St Lawrence," and palm branches.

The robe itself also has quite a bit of history. According to the Royal Collection Trust, the item—which is made of gold cloth and features patterns of "foliage, crowns, fleur-de-lis and eagles with colored roses, thistles and shamrock"—was first made for the coronation of King George IV.