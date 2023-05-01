Jennifer Lopez Just Dropped Her Second Exclusive Shoe Collection With Revolve

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Following her first capsule collection with Revolve back in March, Jennifer Lopez just debuted her second launch with the brand, and the looks are too good to miss. From metallic gold sandals to sky-high woven heels, Jennifer's second capsule collection has some stunning exclusive looks that will make you feel like the main character each time you slip them on.

The JLO Jennifer Lopez x Revolve collab will conclude with three drops, and it's obvious that the artist, actress and pop culture icon is bringing on the wow factor with each design in the collection. I mean, are we even surprised?

Whether you're looking for the perfect pink wedges to top off your outfit or woven pumps to step into at night, there's an eye-catching look for every occasion. All the Jennifer-approved looks start at $145, and can be exclusively shopped at Revolve.