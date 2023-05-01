Tampa Bay Buccaneers Linebacker Shaquil Barrett's Daughter Arrayah, 2, Dies in Drowning Accident

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Shaquil Barrett is mourning the loss of his child.

The NFL player's daughter Arrayah, 2, who he shares with wife Jordanna Barrett, died after drowning in their family swimming pool, per the Tampa Bay Times. The incident occurred in the morning of April 30.

Per the outlet, the Tampa Police Department noted in an April 30 statement that officials responded to the home in Tampa, Fla. around 9:30 a.m. local time in response to a child having fallen into a pool. The statement noted that the child was taken to a hospital. Despite live-saving measures being taken, the child was pronounced deceased shortly after.

According to the outlet, the Tampa Police Department reported that while the incident is not believed to be suspicious in nature at this time, an investigation is ongoing.

In wake of the heartbreaking loss, Barrett's team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, released a statement, where they noted that they are keeping the Barrett family on their minds and in their hearts.