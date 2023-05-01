Tampa Bay Buccaneers Linebacker Shaquil Barrett's 2-Year-Old Daughter Dies in Drowning Accident

Shaquil Barrett is mourning the loss of his child.
The NFL player's daughter Arrayah, 2, who he shares with wife Jordanna Barrett, died after drowning in their family swimming pool, per the Tampa Bay Times. The incident occurred in the morning of April 30.
Per the outlet, the Tampa Police Department noted in an April 30 statement that officials responded to the home in Tampa, Fla. around 9:30 a.m. local time in response to a child having fallen into a pool. The statement noted that the child was taken to a hospital. Despite live-saving measures being taken, the child was pronounced deceased shortly after.
According to the outlet, the Tampa Police Department reported that while the incident is not believed to be suspicious in nature at this time, an investigation is ongoing.
In wake of the heartbreaking loss, Barrett's team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, released a statement, where they noted that they are keeping the Barrett family on their minds and in their hearts.
"Today's tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family," the team's April 30 statement to Twitter read. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time."
The team added, "While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah."
The linebacker and his wife, who wed in 2012, are also parents to Shaquil Jr., 11, Braylon, 9, and Aaliyah, 8. The family, who welcomed Arrayah on April 19, 2021, recently celebrated her for her birthday.
"Happy 2nd bday to my cutie girl," the NFL star wrote on Instagram April 19 next to a few photos of her in a tutu. "So sweet and cute. You made our family complete. I love you baby girl."