Sydney Sweeney Makes Rare Appearance With Fiancé Jonathan Davino

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino recently stepped out for a rare date night on the town.
The engaged pair were spotted out and about in New York City on April 28. As seen in photos, Sydney donned a black, mini dress paired with a leather-textured jacket and knee-high boots for the occasion. Meanwhile, Jonathan also sported a leather-textured jacket with black jeans and matching shoes.
The pair's NYC outing marks a rare public appearance for them. The last time they were photographed together was in October 2022, when Sydney and Jonathan were seen heading to the airport in Los Angeles.
Earlier that same year, E! News confirmed that Sydney and Jonathan got engaged. At the time, a source close to Sydney exclusively told E! News, "It was a very intimate proposal, and she had no idea it was coming. They are really private about their relationship but are a great couple together."
Indeed, the pair, who were first photographed together at a public event in 2018, have led quite an under-the-radar romance. On the topic of keeping her love life out of the limelight, Sydney has previously shared that she prefers it that way.
"I don't date people in the spotlight," Sydney told Cosmopolitan in February. "I don't date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it's easiest. I have a great support system. I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, 'Oh no, I'm shining too bright and I need to step back.'"
On the career front, Sydney has stepped forward into a few upcoming projects, including the Marvel movie Madame Web and the rom-com Anyone But You.
Just days ago, Sydney made an appearance at CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas alongside co-star Glen Powell to promote their new rom-com Anyone But You. At the time, the pair took the stage to talk a bit about their characters before the first footage of the film was played at the event.
"This movie's about two people that hate each other," Glen teased onstage, per People. "Sydney plays a character [who is] a real nightmare. And what better place to put a nightmare and an a--hole than on the other side of the world in the most romantic setting imaginable?"
Meanwhile, Sydney quipped that Glen's role is an "a--hole."
Not only did Sydney and Glen share insight on their characters, but they also gave the audience a glimpse into their bond as co-stars. At the time, Sydney revealed that she has a special nickname for Glen, "Top Gun" (in reference to his 2022 film Top Gun: Maverick.)
After Sydney put that nickname to use in front of the audience, Glen noted onstage. "I love when she calls me that."
As for Glen's love life, on April 27, a source confirmed to E! News that the actor's relationship with Gigi Paris has come to an end. News of their breakup comes over three years after they first sparked romance rumors in 2020.
E! News reached out to reps for Glen and Gigi for comment, but did not hear back.