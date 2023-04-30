Sydney Sweeney Makes Rare Appearance With Fiancé Jonathan Davino

Watch : Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney "Won't Stop" Doing Nude Scenes

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino recently stepped out for a rare date night on the town.

The engaged pair were spotted out and about in New York City on April 28. As seen in photos, Sydney donned a black, mini dress paired with a leather-textured jacket and knee-high boots for the occasion. Meanwhile, Jonathan also sported a leather-textured jacket with black jeans and matching shoes.

The pair's NYC outing marks a rare public appearance for them. The last time they were photographed together was in October 2022, when Sydney and Jonathan were seen heading to the airport in Los Angeles.

Earlier that same year, E! News confirmed that Sydney and Jonathan got engaged. At the time, a source close to Sydney exclusively told E! News, "It was a very intimate proposal, and she had no idea it was coming. They are really private about their relationship but are a great couple together."